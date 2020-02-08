MARILYN HEATH
It is important in all encounters for a newspaper reporter to listen carefully and report exactly what is said. A reporter is to report the truth, not opinions, nor vagueness that distorts the facts. If not, it becomes “fake news”.
Brian Brehm’s coverage in The Winchester Star of the Planning Commission’s meeting held 1/21/2020 concerning Healthcare Development Partners’ site plan for 333 W. Cork St., stated that my parking concerns were adequately addressed by the site plan and I was “comfortable” with HDP’s proposal. This statement is incorrect. In previous meetings, among other parking concerns, I had objected to the handicapped parking spaces’ location, orientation of the vehicles, measurements, and their inadequate number. Also, I had asked for compliance to the updated 2010 American Disability Act.
Although not indicated in the Jan. 21 Agenda of the Planning Commission, the 2010 ADA requirements had been at least partially addressed by moving all handicapped spaces to Lot #2 where it is reasonably level and easily accessible to the front door. I thanked them and reminded the commissioners that all ADA requirements, including lighting, drainage, and measurements need to be applied.
At the 1/21/2020 Planning Commission meeting I spoke only to the handicapped parking spaces, not to the general parking concerns that others would address. I have always maintained that there is not enough on-site parking for this massive facility. No consideration has been given for parking needs of visitors, increased number of employees, new leasers, shift changes, and shuttle buses. HDP’s ratio of one parking space per four “residents” is questionable. The city lowered the parking spaces required because they think there will be many workers and residents who will bicycle or use Win-Transit. The figure of over 80 people commuting this way is highly unlikely considering the inconvenience, weather conditions, the person’s age, poor city bike safety, and no bike lanes around the site. Win-Transit, also, only operates M-F regular hours with no weekend or holiday transportation.
CUP 18-815 was established by the city to protect our neighborhood. By City Council waiving almost all of it on 3/26/19 we will again have traffic/parking problems surrounding our area similar to when the hospital was there. The 2016 proposed project of about 60 residents would likely have functioned smoothly, however, the current proposal of a 195-bed facility with inadequate on-site parking will not. Parking will expand into surrounding residential streets with congestion and unsafe traffic control in an older neighborhood with narrow streets, all ages of people, children and school buses, and much needed owner accessed driveways and front street parking. Satellite parking with valet service is not attractive to any perspective resident/client. People want their personal mode of transportation near where they live or work.
HDP made the neighbors a lot of input promises (i.e. committees for landscaping and a more historic building design) that never occurred. With our protection with CUP18-815 virtually wiped away, the city’s bottom line is not the concerns of its residents that live in the affected area.
What could have been a win-win project for all has turned into an albatross for neighbors and, perhaps, the city in the long run. Poor planning reaps poor outcomes.
Marilyn Heath is resident of Winchester.
