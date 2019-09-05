The most recent mass shooting in Texas underscores the sad fact that there simply aren’t enough good guys with guns out there to prevent this sort of tragedy.
My proposed solution for Texas and other like-minded states is to simply issue every citizen, on attaining his or her 16th birthday, a weapon of choice, up to and including anti-tank weapons because, well, you just never know when you may need one. And with the weapon the state would issue a certificate, suitable for framing, confirming that the recipient was now a member of the “well-regulated state militia,” thereby rendering moot that pesky qualifying phrase in the 2nd Amendment.
The guarantee that virtually everyone is packing heat should, by gum, give every bad guy pause. And if turning public spaces into free-fire zones results in a little collateral damage well, hey, that’s just the price we pay for our liberty, right?
Meanwhile back in Virginia, if your vision for the future of the Commonwealth has us going down the same road as Texas, which further loosened already weak firearms laws in the days following the most recent shooting, or if you like Virginia’s open carry law which makes it possible for men to go about in public with their high-powered phallic symbols on prominent display, then you want to vote this November for candidates of the Virginia Republican Party, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the scandal-ridden NRA.
Recall that it’s the NRA — excuse me, Republican — Party which, several months ago, prohibited the state legislature from even considering any restrictions on firearms. And, to remind, Republican Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, in a move that must have warmed the cockles of Wayne LaPierre’s little heart, in 2014 supported legislation that would have facilitated approval of applications for military-grade weapons, including fully automatic machine guns, hand grenades, bazookas and anti-tank weapons. There’s apparently no weapon he thinks should be off limits.
If this gun fetish strikes you as madness, and if you’re tired of “thoughts and prayers” in the face of on-going mass murder, then we have the opportunity of doing something about it this November by electing Ronnie Ross to the Senate and Irina Khanin, Wendy Gooditis and Mavis Taintor to the House of Delegates. Think about it. And then vote.
