IAN MACOY
As Blue Cross Blue Shield employer-provided health policyholders, we too received Valley Health’s lobbying circular asking us to contact and pressure BCBS as Valley Health negotiates a new coverage contract. Noticeably lacking in the circular was any information about what Valley Health is doing to reduce costs and negotiate effectively with BCBS. It was a purely one-sided affair and very thin on any facts or useful information.
I understand Valley Health has a newly minted CEO. Sorry but if this is his “first 90 days” strategy to stamp his imprimatur on the organization, we’re not impressed. In fact, this appears to be a dangerous and speculative game being played with policyholders and their families as the cannon-fodder stuck in the middle.
Advice to Mr. Nantz and his leadership team, cut your costs and recognize the elephant in the room is BCBS’s negotiating position as the preferred plan for tens of thousands of area families, as provided by their employers. What choice do we have if your weak negotiating hand results in lapse of coverage on January 1? Answer: Higher costs for those with no choice for out of network, lost revenue to Valley Health for those with a choice that opt to go elsewhere, and a major fail for Valley Health and its new leadership.
By the way, while we are talking about costs, let’s have a little transparency. Mr. Nantz, please respond to the public through this newspaper with what it cost Valley Health, to include any hired vendors and consultants, to design, develop, print and mail said circulars. It would also be helpful to know how you intend to calculate the return to Valley Health on this investment of time and treasure in a weak lobbying campaign designed to ride on the back of BCBS policyholders. Note too that we are not your foot soldiers to direct, though we do expect you to earn your no doubt significant salary and benefits through competent management.
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
