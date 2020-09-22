IAN MACOY

As Blue Cross Blue Shield employer-provided health policyholders, we too received Valley Health’s lobbying circular asking us to contact and pressure BCBS as Valley Health negotiates a new coverage contract. Noticeably lacking in the circular was any information about what Valley Health is doing to reduce costs and negotiate effectively with BCBS. It was a purely one-sided affair and very thin on any facts or useful information.

I understand Valley Health has a newly minted CEO. Sorry but if this is his “first 90 days” strategy to stamp his imprimatur on the organization, we’re not impressed. In fact, this appears to be a dangerous and speculative game being played with policyholders and their families as the cannon-fodder stuck in the middle.

Advice to Mr. Nantz and his leadership team, cut your costs and recognize the elephant in the room is BCBS’s negotiating position as the preferred plan for tens of thousands of area families, as provided by their employers. What choice do we have if your weak negotiating hand results in lapse of coverage on January 1? Answer: Higher costs for those with no choice for out of network, lost revenue to Valley Health for those with a choice that opt to go elsewhere, and a major fail for Valley Health and its new leadership.

By the way, while we are talking about costs, let’s have a little transparency. Mr. Nantz, please respond to the public through this newspaper with what it cost Valley Health, to include any hired vendors and consultants, to design, develop, print and mail said circulars. It would also be helpful to know how you intend to calculate the return to Valley Health on this investment of time and treasure in a weak lobbying campaign designed to ride on the back of BCBS policyholders. Note too that we are not your foot soldiers to direct, though we do expect you to earn your no doubt significant salary and benefits through competent management.

Ian Macoy is a resident of Bluemont.

(1) comment

coachmilburn
coachmilburn

Winchester Medical Center Profits:

2000 $11,917,127

2001 $ 4,262,944

2002 $25,868,766

2003 $35,113,921

2004 $46,711,931

2005 $54,346,679

2006 $57,422,789

2007 $66,617,961

2008 $ 9,500,911

2009 $53,757,390

2010 $53,104,420

2011 $62,029,246

2012 $50,522,325

2013

2014

2015 $71,439,119

2016 $58,416,060

2017

2018 $78,884,579

