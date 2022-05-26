There are many benefits of a natatorium and ice rink community center. One is that building them together lowers cost and another is that the facility introduces two activity choices in one location. 2 For 2 Foundation’s mission is to develop and maintain swim and ice skating facilities to provide athletic, educational and recreational centers to the community. Having a purpose that goes beyond recreational and competition activities is why this center is "not just another pool or sheet of ice.”
Our overall concept is to provide a family and community center that provides something for everyone from “cradle to grave." That includes activities for mental, social, educational and physical growth. The facility will be providing programs from "baby and me" to "business leagues” to "wheel chairs on ice” to “financial literacy classes”.
Beyond the fact that swimming and skating build endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, they provide mood improvement in all participants. They decrease anxiety and can even decrease depression.
This community center can be used for recreational and social activities such as informal swimming, pool parties, and other group activities. It will also be used for educational purposes, water and ice lessons, lifeguard training, yoga and more.
It will have classrooms where educational programs will be offered.
Why are water and ice sports important? They provide children with an outlet, the ability to burn energy, a social circle, and the chance to learn teamwork. If you have or have had a child involved in competitive/club sports that involve water and ice, you know they are/were exposed to learning values such as fairness, team building, equality, discipline, inclusion, perseverance and respect. Sports have the power to provide a universal framework for learning values that contribute to the development of soft skills needed for citizenship.
Playing in a team helps children develop many of the social skills they will need for life. It teaches them to cooperate, to be less selfish, and to listen to other children. It also gives children a sense of belonging. It helps them make new friends and builds their social circle outside of school.
Why are work teams important? Teams lead to community. Benefits of participating in adult team games and team-building activities include better communication between staff and departments; increased productivity; improved morale; improved moral; increased productivity; improved mental skills; and improved physical health, which impacts lower insurance costs. It also identifies leadership qualities and communication.
It is suggested that sports can contribute to the reduction of criminal behavior and strengthen resiliency. Hockey players have very few arrests for domestic violence.
Communities with higher college enrollment rates experience lower violent crime rates than ones with lower college enrollment rates.
Those in society with more education earn higher salaries over their lifetime as well as contribute more in taxes.
I repeat: Not just another pool or sheet of ice!
Kelly Warnagiris is a resident of Frederick County.
