I was pleased to participate in a well-attended meeting of the community action group Frederick County Strong (FCS). This non-partisan group’s sole purpose is to advocate for and support the quality public education we have become accustomed to in Frederick County.
The budget process and final decision are done, but it is not time to let the dust settle. In fact, more appropriately, it is time to reflect on the challenges presented, the process observed, and the decision made. This is the focus of FCS. There were many assumptions made during the budget process. We must be reminded of two facts:
1) Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) financials are examined yearly by an independent audit. The auditor is selected and paid for by the Frederick County government. As the payee, the county receives the full audit. Therefore, the Board of Supervisors (BOS) has full disclosure.
2) Transparency may indeed be in the eyes of the interpreter. However, following detailed answers to multiple pages of financial questions from supervisors, the School Board did all that was asked of it.
The 12-minute May 4 BOS final budget meeting was indeed telling — quite brief with little spontaneity. The manner by which four supervisors approached, maneuvered and discharged their responsibilities in budget negotiations and decisions was far from collaborative. It appeared the driving force for these supervisors was overtaken by their desire to discredit the School Board and school division. The 12-minute interrogation facilitated by one supervisor toward a School Board member could not have been for any other reason.
During the 12 minutes, it was clear that detailed information on the Aylor project was well-documented by written reports, minutes and memos. The BOS had full access to those documents. The use of Esser III federal funds, the catalyst used to justify a reduction to the School Board funding request, was clearly misunderstood. There was little effort to seek clarity from the superintendent or director of finance. Questions focused on “I got ya” accusations rather than “help me understand” messages.
Be aware, the significant successes of FCPS should not be taken for granted or interpreted as adequately funded. Rather, it indicates strong personal commitments to quality instruction, safe transportation and safe, well-functioning buildings. However, like a rubber band stretched to its limit, the commitment is about to snap, and quality instruction and all other services are threatened.
Such animus behavior by certain supervisors was a shock to Frederick County residents. We have been better. We have accomplished so much when mutual respect and common goals were implemented. I have confidence in our ability and our will to return to those better days.
John Lamanna is a resident of Frederick County.
