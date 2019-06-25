We learned to play with fire a long time ago, and we are still mesmerized by dangerous ideas hoping that we can tame them without being burned. I am referring to the constant changing and experimenting with our concepts of sexuality and human happiness. As with Oriental thought, balance is important. Our laws try to balance the concepts of individual liberty with protecting the weak and innocent from the strong and powerful.
Where is the balance between allowing someone the liberty to believe they are a woman and the misuse of their genetic masculinity to compete against those with genetically female inferior physical strength? Can we say we are just and fair while ignoring science?
Where is the balance between seduction and attractive love when favors are traded? Should an adult be allowed to seduce a child with candy? Or a teacher be able to seduce a student with better grades? Where is the balance, what is the measure of human happiness with unequal relationships? And yet no relationship is ever exactly equal. Can society draw a line between liberty and the abuse of power?
What is the role of men, of women, when physical strength is no longer in demand? How do other differences in the way male and female think and feel bring benefits to society? Can we find benefit and balance between masculinity and femanity?
Finally, are we human or animal? Our species is called homo sapiens which means "wise man". Do we just breed and eat as the animals? Or do we dream of the stars and wonder what we can become? Are we driven by sex and food, or by relationships and ideas? We seem to be at a crossroads again. And the outcome affects how we find our happiness and how we purpose the education of our children. Are we preparing them to dream of the stars or just how to use sex and drugs to get by? Let's de-emphasize the animal and emphasize the wise man in our society. Let us dream great dreams and then accomplish them …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.