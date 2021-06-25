Thank you to the wonderful people of the Shawnee District who signed their names to help me get on the ballot for School Board. Also thank you to everyone who worked to get signatures from Shawnee residents to ensure I made it on the ballot.
After much soul-searching, prayer and counsel from wise people, I have decided now is not the best time for me to run for the Shawnee District School Board seat. There are many factors at play in the upcoming election. I feel the worst thing that could happen is for the votes to be split among the current candidates, which would most likely result in a progressive or liberal candidate winning the election.
Make no mistake: someone who is “100% in support of an equity program” is not an independent candidate. Make no mistake: when school administration officials tell you that Critical Race Theory is not currently being taught in Frederick County Public Schools, that does not mean it won’t be taught in the future. An article in the June 24th edition of The Winchester Star states the person who held the position of “equity director” in Winchester Public Schools is leaving to take a similar position in Loudoun County. The word “equity” may sound harmless enough on its face, but liberals have a penchant for taking nice-sounding words and turning them into propaganda.
George Washington University’s website defines equality and equity in this way:
“Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.”
“What’s wrong with that?”, you might ask. Well, for starters, no one can guarantee educational outcomes — not parents, not God and most definitely not government-run schools. In the parable Jesus told of the talents, the person who received one talent blamed his boss for his own lack of stewardship.
This is what we see going on today. People who are envious of others’ success due to hard work and investment want to take what is rightfully theirs and give it to those who don’t think they should have to earn what they get.
The GWU article goes on to say, “It’s critical to remember that social systems aren’t naturally inequitable — they’ve been intentionally designed to reward specific demographics for so long that the system’s outcomes may appear unintentional but are actually rooted discriminatory practices and beliefs” (https://onlinepublichealth.gwu.edu/resources/equity-vs-equality/).
When you read things like this, you begin to understand where the “equity” people are headed with this theory. It’s going to take more than one or two conscientious people on the School Board to keep Critical Race Theory from being taught in Frederick County. Parents, you are responsible for knowing what your children are being taught. Taxpayers, it’s up to you to demand that your money be spent on education, not indoctrination. Voters, it’s up to you to find out what the candidates represent.
Rachel Hamman is a resident of Frederick County.
