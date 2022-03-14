TONY REYNOLDS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin should finish the tax reforms that Virginians voted for rather than grabbing headlines about new “cuts.”
In 1997 Virginia elected Jim Gilmore on a bumper sticker slogan: “No More Car Tax.” Well, ladies and gentlemen, the car tax is still with us 25 years later. A quarter of a century — a callous victory of the bureaucracy over the will of the people.
When Gilmore won, many folks just stopped paying the car tax because they thought that was how the government worked. That is a monumental failure of our educational system — but that is a topic for another day. The bureaucracy rebelled — immediately all local stickers and tag fees were raised — to compensate for no future car tax revenue. The actual elimination of the tax was killed, and a new “tax relief” program was born. The people, however, voted for repeal — not “relief.”
The Commonwealth spent a ton of money sending out PR letters about how grateful we taxpayers should be because we were going to get some small “relief” — eased in over years. In retrospect, even that was a lie. More letters followed. More money was spent. Needlessly — it was never about making better use of tax dollars or eliminating waste. To add insult to injury, if you were late with your “car tax,” the penalty was not assessed on the amount that you owed — it was based on the original amount — before the “relief.”
Gilmore served his Constitutional four-year term and left office. Gilmore was succeeded by Gov. Mark Warner, who ran on a platform of modernization and business growth. Warner assembled a bipartisan coalition to win approval from the 2004 Virginia General Assembly for one of the nation’s most ambitious tax reform proposals. This allowed the Commonwealth to make historic investments in public education, higher education, law enforcement and healthcare, while preserving the state’s reputation for fiscal integrity. The plan lowered income taxes for every Virginian, cut the sales tax on groceries, and closed corporate loopholes.
But lost in the noise and hidden from view was the “car tax.” Why? Because the people did what we do best. We forgot. And the bureaucracy ground on — for 25 years — a quarter of a century. Let’s finish what the people voted for 25 years ago. Eliminate the “car tax” — if for nothing else than to complete a promise — before making new ones.
