The bombing in Afghanistan that killed our brave, selfless soldiers and innocent civilians trying to escape to a better life was a horrible tragedy. It is not the time to criticize or second guess our leadership but to pull together as one while this dangerous mission continues. We must stand behind America until all Americans, soldiers, and Afghans who helped the United States, are safe. I am distressed to read and hear the many critics who care more about blame than they care about the success of the remaining mission.
National unity begins in each state, and it is my hope that Virginians will strike a different tone and become less vitriolic towards each other. I am a candidate for delegate in the upcoming election. I harbor no ill will toward my opponent, and I believe he harbors no ill will toward me. We have different views on certain policies. Neither of us are bad people with bad motives.
I had occasion to meet with a police association a few days ago. I listened to their concerns, and they listened to mine. It was very inspiring to have a true intellectual conversation where people were respectful of each other and truly listened. I learned a lot from them, and I hope they learned from me. Unless we listen, we cannot learn. This meeting re-invigorated my faith that we have not gone too far and simply become a divided nation of hate but instead can be civilized intellectually for the good of our state and country.
I ask that all Virginians release their feelings of hate and distrust for any person with a different letter by their name on the ballot and listen to opposing views and policies to determine what is best for Virginia. Which candidate makes promises that can be kept? Which candidate will enact legislation to make our lives better? Which candidate understands the needs of all citizens? Which candidate’s life experiences will make them best qualified for the job? These are just a few suggestions.
I thank you for your time reading this letter. I hope it helps you choose the best candidate to serve in Richmond.
Deetzie Bayliss is running as a Democrat for the 29th District House of Delegates seat in the Nov. 2 election. She is a Frederick County resident.
