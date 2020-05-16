Now not the right moment for us to resume public worship
Downtown Clergy Fellowship
Dear Community Neighbors:
We are in an unprecedented moment in both our national history and world history. In the United States, we have suffered 1.42 million infections and 85,000 deaths from COVID-19. In Virginia, we have suffered 26,000 infections and 900 deaths. All of this illness and death pains us and pains God. According to the Centers for Disease Control, these numbers are expected to rise, especially in the absence of adequate testing, contact tracing, and ultimately a vaccine.
We are not scientists. We are people of faith and leaders of faith communities who embrace science and what it can teach and tell us. We are people of faith who trust in a creative God who shares God’s creativity with us. We trust that such creativity, in due time, will result in scientific breakthroughs and effective medical treatments for COVID-19 as well as a vaccine.
Public worship in each of our traditions is highly valued. In public worship, we praise God, sing, pray, read from our scriptures, and draw strength from one another’s company. This is something we have not done in person since mid-March. We miss it and lament its absence. We look forward to the day when we can regather safely in person once again. We believe that right now is not the moment.
One challenge for people of faith when confronted with hard decisions is the question of what love of God and neighbor looks like. This is one of our key values. Another value we share is the health and well being of each and every member of our community.
We are troubled by the countless persons whose livelihoods have been upended and for whom the future has become uncertain.We value a robust economy that provides work for everyone. We also know, however, that a disease as infectious as COVID-19 threatens our public health and it is only in mitigating its spread that we can truly care for the economic well-being of all.
Compassion and concern for the other is a central part of each of our traditions. Judaism’s principle of ‘pikuach nefesh’ puts it this way: “Saving a life supersedes every other religious obligation.” This includes public worship. For us, to open slowly and safely at the appropriate time, abiding by the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, is the right choice. It is our way of loving God and loving neighbor.
We respect other faith communities who have come to other conclusions. We are saddened and even angry that a biological pandemic has become an occasion for polarization and division. Perhaps through this pandemic we can begin to see that we are all really one, that everyone matters, and look back and wonder why we ever allowed ourselves to become so divided.
Signed,
The Rev. Dr. Justin Allen, Dean of Spiritual Life, Shenandoah University
Dr. Muhammad Bhatty, Islamic Society of Winchester
The Rev. Dr. William W. Boldin, Director of Pastoral Care, The Village at Orchard Ridge
The Rev. Jonathan Boynton, Pastor, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
The Rev. Barbara Cousar, Senior Pastor, John Mann/Wesley Cooperative Parish of the United Methodist Church
The Rev. Sean Devolites, Associate Pastor, Braddock Street United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Evans, Pastor, Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ
The Rev. Keiko Foster, Pastor, Greenwood/Market Street United Methodist Churches
The Rev. Martin Geiger, Assistant Rector, Christ Episcopal Church
The Rev. Webster Gibson, Rector, Christ Episcopal Church
The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain, Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
The Rev. Elizabeth Lewis, Chaplain, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
The Rev. Susan S. MacDonald, Rector, St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church
The Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
The Rev. Kirk Nave, Senior Pastor, Braddock Street United Methodist Church
Rabbi Scott Sperling, Beth El Congregation
The Rev. Martha Miller Sims, Pastor, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
The Rev. Betsy Stow, Chaplain, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
The Rev. Amanda Maguire Thomas, First Presbyterian Church
The Rev. Linda Wenger, Chaplain, The Village at Orchard Ridge
The Rev. Will White, Pastor, First United Methodist Church
The Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church
The Rev. Kevin Wilson, Pastor, St. Paul African American Episcopal Church
