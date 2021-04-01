ANDREW WHITE
The NRA is once again on the defensive with the two mass killings in our nation in one week, and I am trying to understand their political position. I can understand how they want to be able to shoot deer and other animals for the sport of it, as long as they eat what they kill and/or use its hide. But why do they want to shoot with multi-chamber handguns or assault weapons?
I respect the NRA’s concern regarding the Second Amendment. As a believer in the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of the human embryo and fetus as well as that same right for the pregnant woman, I understand the need to protect our human rights under the Constitution that were violated, without an amendment, in Roe versus Wade in 1973. Maybe if we held the male partners more accountable, fewer human beings would be murdered. If the authors of the Constitution had ever conceived that human life after conception would be threatened they would have added to their declaration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness more specifically.
But when the authors of the Second Amendment sought to protect the right to bear arms, they were reflecting on oppressive, undemocratic government including government by foreign powers, especially England.
Recently our attention has been sadly turned once again to racially motivated mass murder in particular, and domestic mass murder in general. This is definitely not what the authors of the Second Amendment were addressing. It is true that no violent crimes are committed by the weapon itself, but it is also true that there are rarely violent crimes committed without a weapon, especially mass murder.
Multi-chamber handguns and assault weapons are not needed to bring down a deer. If you can’t bring down a deer with one shot, you don’t deserve to bring it down at all.
I believe, with President Biden, that it is time for common sense. The people I know who are members of the NRA definitely lack common sense in this arena. If they are concerned that the government wants to restrict all gun rights we need to reassure them with specific laws that it will make sure that it not be so. If they are just ideologically committed to no restrictions at all, we need to mobilize the populous against the NRA. The NRA is currently on the the wrong side of history and things need to change. Now!
(2) comments
Fear-mongering pablum. Rather sad, from one who claims a right to life viewpoint and should be a natural ally to individual 2A rights of self defense.
FYI, the 2nd amendment has absolutely nothing to do with hunting.
Furthermore and in the interest of pursuing Truth, we're 80 plus years of Federal infringements away from “no restrictions at all” fallacy:
NFA 1934
FFA 1938
OCCSSA 1968
GCA 1968
FOPA 1986
UFA 1988
GFZA 1990
BHVPA 1993
As for the (imperfect) NRA, it is merely a vehicle for exercising first amendment rights to protect the second amendment. Some though, have found demagogic rhetoric effective in leveraging the emotion-based voter who is largely unencumbered with topical knowledge.
Both Abortion and Guns are fundraising gold for the so called "conservatives." They are not about to give up either of those treasure troves. Though I disagree with one part of your argument, I appreciate your thoughtful consideration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.