MARY TEDROW
In second grade, my elementary school, located just 10 miles from the White House, held an unusual drill.
With grave seriousness, the adults released us from school a half day early, after first having us shelter under our desks. We were told to walk home as quickly as we could without stopping for any of the usual reasons — like swinging at the park or kicking a meandering stone.
It was October of 1962.
Though only seven, I knew. I had seen films of atomic bomb tests on television. I knew about neighbors building shelters. I knew and had a plan I mulled over nightly before sleep. Sixty-one years later, I still consider my abundance of canned goods “food we can still eat when the bomb drops.”
After Columbine in 1999, I became a serious adult, shepherding students through annual drills. Lock the door, turn out the lights, shelter in the corner, move furniture to block the door, don’t talk. We shelter in place until the shooter moves on. And sometimes students cry or suffer panic attacks. Credible threats, I’ve been through a couple, are another level of awful.
For over 20 years, from age 4 on, active shooter drills have been a regular feature of every student’s yearly experience. I can assure you that every child has a plan tentatively titled “When the shooting starts.”
In 2005, Congress passed the “Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act” which provides broad immunity over those who deal in arms. It gives gun manufacturers and sellers more protection from litigation than makers of cars or tobacco products. Litigation serves as an important check on industry excess. Just ask Purdue Pharma.
These days I visit schools often. If you have not been to a school in a while, you will discover that getting in is quite a process. All schools are locked down. All school entries are labeled with codes so first responders know where to go.
Mentally, I try to tally the cost to education. It is beyond my ability. More than the cost of the physical protections that shift taxpayer dollars from teaching and learning to hardening and protecting, I want to factor in the impacts on mental health, the loss of cognitive space for learning, and the hours spent practicing and practicing for the unthinkable.
How much longer should we continue to pay the price for this “freedom?” Even in our zeal to protect children, it is a cosplay of safety. Just like my atom bomb drill. Neither will protect anyone from a weapon of war.
