When President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first called the NATO forces cowards my first thought was “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”
I then thought that all that NATO has done is given a fly swatter of military aid to fight off a rattle snake. Fortunately, the Ukrainian soldiers are very courageous, they know how to use a fly swatter effectively, and the rattlesnake is crippled even if it doesn’t know it. Despite the devastation in Ukraine, the far bigger threat is the world at large due to NATO’s lack of courage.
President Biden is in part to blame. But I don’t trust the Republicans any more — they are waiting for Biden to make a mistake. Both parties act solely out of concern for how they will be perceived in the next election. They are hamstrung to do anything resolutely unless it will fare well with the voters. They believe they have to act discretely so they are voted in to do the many good things they plan to do. But they never do them because they fear re-elections.
I believe that most of the world will soon regret the day that NATO did not send military troops and more military aid to Ukraine (tanks, jets, artillery and what ever they need to thwart an evil world power).
If we don’t seriously address Russia with more than sanctions, any country with nuclear weapons will hold the world hostage whenever they please. Russia must be challenged. They have already ignored nuclear responsibility in leaving Chernobyl a leaking radioactive nuclear waste.
If Biden is so concerned about re-election, why is he concerned about nuclear war? There would be no voters in the U.S. or Russia. None of us would be around.
A few hours of terror when the warheads are released seems to me a better world than one in which countries like Ukraine are given a fly swatter.
As best as I can tell Putin has no conscience at all — 400-plus civilians have just been massacred in Russia’s “departure” from Kyiv.
I am totally opposed to future negotiations by the U.S. or Ukraine with Russia. Russia has lied so many times they are not to be trusted at all or ever again. I think NATO should immediately accept Ukraine into NATO. What can we lose? What is NATO all about anyway, if not to support democratic, sovereign, non-aggressive nations in Europe.
I, for one, look forward to, as Revelation states, “the new heavens and a new earth … Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away … and he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.”
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.