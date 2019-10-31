In the fall of 2018, I attended my first Board of Supervisors meeting. The issue was the new Aylor Middle School. I approached the lectern to speak to the topic. I was not there for me; I was there for the students who have been in need for years.
After that night, I attended several more, speaking up and making sure that the board understood the amount of support that a new school building had in the community. Six months later, after yet another speech before the board, one of the members asked if I had ever considered running for the School Board.
Now my focus is well beyond Aylor. I want to be the agent of productive change for the system as a whole. Communication between the School Board and the community has become minimal, at best. I have attended almost every School Board meeting since I declared my candidacy. I will make the School Board a more open organization, both to the community and the county administration. Lack of communication is what causes misunderstandings that can affect thousands of children.
Teachers deserve more compensation. That doesn’t always mean in pay, although they richly deserve it. Teachers who are given free rein to teach are ones that will create lifelong learners. Empowerment is often considered a worthy bonus. I regularly travel to Northern Virginia and hear other teachers talk about creative and unique learning experiences they provide for their students. I pray that I can enable our teachers to have the same freedom.
In the end, this is all about the students. Students whose School Board makes sure they are well-kept. Students whose teachers are appreciated and empowered. Students who are given more opportunities to learn. Promoting more than just college preparatory classes, we should do better to promote career and technical education as well. Arts education and non-athletic extracurricular activities are also at risk of cuts, despite the fact that they often promote skills and knowledge that outlast athletics. These are often areas that suffer under budget cuts. We need to encourage these fields to enrich our students and make them more well-rounded.
Long ago, I stepped off the path to becoming a teacher. Now, having returned to my studies, I realize it is what I was truly meant to do. Unlike so many people these days who are fleeing the profession of teaching for “greener” pastures or more convenient schedules, I am entering the profession. I want to contribute something long-lasting to my community. The love of learning is one that can last a lifetime. I have never stopped learning; I always seek out new things to discover. That sense of adventure was instilled in me by gifted teachers. One day, I want to hear one of my students say the same.
Remember to vote on Nov. 5. We have a long way to go to prepare for the growth that is heading this way, so remember my slogan: “Choose a new perspective for a growing community.”
