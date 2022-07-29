Now that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan has become public knowledge and the subject of lively debate, it’s too late to try to stop her from going. If President Biden somehow persuades her to cancel her trip, he will be broadcasting to the world that he is so afraid of offending China that he will avoid confrontation at all costs.
Does this, and Biden’s reticence over the provision of sufficient weaponry and other support to Ukraine for the assured defeat of the Russian invasion remind you of a former British Prime Minister’s reaction to Adolph Hitler’s aggression in Europe?
Why, some ask are Ukraine and Taiwan important enough to even entertain the risk of substantive pushback against Russia and China respectively? The answers can be found in history. Both British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938 and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940 when he succumbed to political opposition to the U.S. becoming actively involved in what was fast becoming World War II enabled Germany and Japan to threaten and overcome more territory and nations than might otherwise have been possible. It took Pearl Harbor to make FDR take meaningful action.
Barak Obama was reticent when Russia attacked Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. Donald Trump made things worse with his embracing of Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, free people, aspiring to unprecedented levels of liberty, were and are in grave danger. What would the world have looked like had our last two presidents been resolute, diplomatically and militarily, in the face of blatant Russian aggression against nations whose only sin was the pursuit of freedom?
Obama abandoned his “red line” in Syria over the use of chemical weapons; Trump embraced Putin as a friend; Biden abandoned our Afghan allies despite his promise of evacuation to safety. It’s no wonder that Russia and China now view us as irresolute and morally incapable of honoring our international security obligations.
And now Biden wants to further our growing reputation for reticence bordering on cowardice by avoiding the possibility of offending China over Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan.
Biden’s 30-plus years in the U.S. Senate have not prepared him to lead a powerful nation in the management of risk when dealing with dangerous adversaries. Being overly cautious can be just as damaging as doing nothing, providing aggressive nations implicit assurances of America’s unwillingness to stand up to international bullying.
Three presidents in a row have brought us closer to worldwide conflict than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis. It’s doubtful that President Biden will be able, or is even willing to attempt, to turn that perception around. It’s going to take a leader of extraordinary strength, courage, maturity, and understanding of international relations to do that. I hope we the people have the wisdom to look for those qualities in whomever we select as our candidates for 2024.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
