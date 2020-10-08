FAITH B. POWER
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a large public health issue that impacts children, teens and adults…regardless of age, gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, class or ability.
Domestic violence was an epidemic before COVID-19, with nearly one in four women and one in seven men reporting that they experience violence from their spouse or partner in their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the virus has dramatically exacerbated the problem.
While home was supposed to be a safe place to go in the lockdown, it was even more dangerous for victims of domestic violence to be isolated and alone with their abusers. The public health measures designed to slow coronavirus disease have created conditions that have contribute to domestic abuse. Quarantine increases victims’ risk by keeping them home with their abuser. It cuts them off from friends, relatives and crisis shelters. Reports of abuse have skyrocketed in the U.S. and around the world. Winchester and the surrounding region have not escaped the increase of abuse brought on by the pandemic.
Each October, The Laurel Center takes time to remember the victims who lives were taken too soon, to offer safety and support to those currently in abusive relationships, and to celebrate survivors who are now free from their abusers. We take time this month to acknowledge those who have dedicated their time and energy to helping end domestic violence and remind people that domestic violence is a community problem — one that we all must take an active role in if we hope to make a lasting change.
The Laurel Center recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) with a series of events designed to encourage conversation and bring attention to issues that touch our community as a whole but are often hidden in secrecy. Some of those events are:
October 8th – Candlelight Vigil, 7-8 p.m. on the Cameron Street side of the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center.
October 17th – Tabletop Awareness at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
October 21th – Wear purple to identify yourself as an advocate
October 24th Family Drive-In Movie Night, starting at dusk
In addition, The Laurel Center is conducting a month-long social media campaign designed to educate the community on how deeply affected we all are by violence and red flags to look for within relationships. The Laurel Center has added a lethality assessment on our website to help individuals evaluate their own safety in a confidential manner.
Encouraging conversations about domestic and intimate partner violence is imperative to creating and supporting a healthier and safer community for our students and ourselves. The fact is that more than half of people who have been physically abused, sexually abused or stalked by a partner first experienced abuse between the ages of 11 and 24.
We all have a role in creating safer and healthier communities. This October, please join us in helping those who are experiencing violence during this unprecedented time. Participate in activities and events throughout the month to help eliminate violence and abuse in our relationships, our homes and in our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.