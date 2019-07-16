The June 26-27 Democrat presidential debates (1st of 12 planned debates) confirmed categorically that today’s Democrat Party continues to advocate for more taxing and spending by an ever larger federal government.
Today’s Democrat Party isn’t about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s about taking and retaining power. Every major policy advocated by Democrat candidates is about transforming America to socialism, not only transforming American politics and economics, but also transforming America’s society — deciding which people groups in society are worthy of protection under the law.
I’ll classify the most costly Democrat Party policies under entitlements, climate change, or immigration. Entitlements are Democrat carrots to buy our votes while taxes and regulation are sticks to control us. Democrat candidates are advocating for universal childcare, guaranteed income, slavery reparations, free college, affordable housing, and single payer (‘Medicare for All’) health care, while outlawing private health insurance. These trillion-dollar programs aren’t affordable, even after extorting exorbitant taxes from the rich and corporations. These policies include the middle class so beware of gargantuan tax increases.
Most Democrat candidates promote an expensive climate change policy. But climate change programs, like the “Green New Deal,” aren’t about the climate; they’re about control. Saikat Chakrabarit, chief of staff for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated that the true motivation behind the Green New Deal is to overhaul the “entire economy,” and to transform the U.S. economy off fossil fuel in 10 years, while simultaneously providing a federal jobs and health-care guarantee.
It would also advance “social, economic, racial, regional, and gender-based justice and equality and cooperative and public ownership” at a cost of $93 trillion over 10 years. Such climate-change policies will destroy America’s effective free market and capitalism, and replace personal freedoms with an equality of scarcity, poverty, and misery.
The Democrat Party welcomes poor illegal immigrants because it requires a permanent underclass to remain politically viable. Democrat immigration policy demands or acquiesces to the following: open borders — neither border walls nor restraints to entry into America, eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allowing gangs like MS-13 to murder and terrorize American neighborhoods while importing deadly drugs and engaging in human trafficking to enrich themselves, providing freebees for immigrants including free health care; replacing the concept of “citizenship” with “resident” so illegals can vote legally, establishing sanctuary cities and states where local law enforcement is required to not cooperate with ICE and illegals are immune from many laws, and advocating against a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.
Democrats are obstructing President Trump’s executive power to secure America’s borders. Democrats have also refused to work with Republicans to eliminate known immigration law loopholes. I believe Democrats secretly accepted a Cloward-Piven strategy to organize illegal immigrant caravans from Central America in numbers sufficient to overwhelm American border security and precipitate our border crisis.
It’s patently apparent that the Democrat Party gives preference to illegals over American citizens. Democrats just can’t say, “No” to illegals.
Democrat Party presidential candidates are the snake-oil salesmen of the American left. Let’s understand completely what Democrat Party policies really are — un-American. Don’t be deceived. Our free nation of free citizens requires that socialist policies be tossed into history’s garbage can. Don’t allow Democrat policies to destroy America. Voters beware.
(4) comments
Nineteen of the warmest years ever recorded globally have been in the last twenty years. The storms, droughts, crop failures, wild fires and floods have dominated the news and HEY: this is only the beginning. Carbon dioxide levels will climb even further and by the end of the century Richmond, VA is projected to have a climate more like San Antonio, Texas while San Antonio will look like a scene from The Road Warrior. Our species may simply lack the intestinal fortitude and moral integrity to confront this looming disaster. Libertarians such as Quimby will procrastinate irrationally, lamenting the cost of environmental rescue and the social and economic policies which could offer a chance to avoid destroying our Earth. The profit obsessed capitalists fiddle away while our planet burns.
Perhaps, “nineteen of the past twenty years ever recorded,” while humans have been around to record. During the existence of our planet there have been many extraordinary changes in climate, warming and cooling, that were not caused by humans. There is no doubt that human caused climate pollution is a problem, but just like volcanic gaseous eruptions, there is no way that humans can prevent all climate change. Believing that we can stop/prevent this change should not bring a vibrant country to the edge of economic devastation.
The logic is that they will be dead, so who cares?
There you go again. Such a gift to twist and mock what others say. So helpful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.