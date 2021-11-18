RODNEY GRANDON
I write in response to Donovan “Mark” Quimby’s Nov. 16 Open Forum, “Thanksgiving: A time to rededicate.”
I agree with Mr. Quimby’s view that love and courage are among the greatest virtues. It is unfortunate that Mr. Quimby could not live up to his expressed hierarchy of virtues. His recent forum, supposedly premised on the importance of embracing gratitude during our national holiday of Thanksgiving, was little more than another back-handed slap at our great nation, wrapped in indignation and imagined threats to our liberties as citizens.
I enthusiastically embrace Mr. Quimby’s view of “gratitude being an expression of love and Thanksgiving’s source.” We should be grateful for the many gifts that surround us, especially for the simple and free gifts that are part of each day: a sunrise, a sunset, the overall beauty of God’s creation.
It would be great if we also could extend our thanks for a loving family, safe homes, and sufficient food, among other elements of life that some take for granted, but that is not a condition shared by all.
Where I part with Mr. Quimby is his determination to bring his distorted sense of liberty and justice into the mix. Seriously, what are the “unnecessary inflictions oppressing our citizenry?” Is it the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask or the desire to promote community health and well-being through vaccinations? Neither masks nor vaccinations have kept me from enjoying the full benefits of being a citizen of this great country. Neither masks nor vaccines have kept me from worshiping, from working, from loving, from expressing myself, from assembling, or even from exercising my freedom to possess weapons I deem appropriate and useful.
Covid, however, has inflicted pain, death, and suffering on my loved ones. It has limited my ability to embrace my children and grandchildren. Why? Not because of any mandate, but because I love my children and grandchildren and I do not want to be a source of pain, death, and suffering. Why is this so difficult for people like Mr. Quimby to understand? President Biden is doing his best to help us out of a health crisis. Why? It is not as an exercise of power or a desire to oppress. It is to help us to avoid pain, death, and suffering — to give us the ability to be hopeful and thankful. If you disagree with his approach, offer up solutions, as opposed to lazily casting stones.
Let’s give thanks for all the gifts that come our way. Let’s thank those who make their sincere best efforts to promote peace, justice, opportunity, and health throughout our nation. And let’s try to be civil and recognize that those with different views are not our enemies, they are not anti-American; they are not unpatriotic; they are not Marxists. They are our fellow citizens with a different view.
Let’s try to listen to each other, to learn, to understand, and to recognize we share far more in common than our current, pointed exchanges suggest.
