While driving east on Route 50 recently one evening, I saw a very depressing sight.
A mother doe with two small fawns were trying to find food and shelter in the recently denuded site for the new Data Center. They were walking in a sea of dirt and mud that held nothing to protect or nourish them. While we understand that land is zoned and changed with construction, all these three deer knew was that one day the land was green, with food and cover, and the next it is a variable wasteland with nothing to help them. They face a perilous life with hunger, starvation, and death. This is the cold reality while we profit from their misery.
I thought, 'Is this what we should be doing? Is it right?' We have phones and watches that can instantly connect us with the rest of the world and cars that will soon drive themselves, but we still do construction the same old way by stripping the land bare and then building upon it. Can’t and shouldn’t we do better? Certainly if not for God’s creation and the wildlife he so generously provided for us, but also for ourselves as angels of better mercy.
Wildlife relocation is not the answer. It is illegal in Virginia to trap and relocate an animal to another area. This is because there are likely animals of the same species at the relocated area and introduction of new ones will not be well received. Think of your reaction if someone relocated another family to your house with no advance warning or your permission. Well, wildlife reacts the same way.
Please note that I am not advocating the end of construction. Only that construction be changed or modified to meet the needs addressed above.
As an engineer, I was taught to be part of the solution, not be part of the problem. Given that the needed change is unlikely to come from within, although I wish it would, I propose the following. I offer my services as an experienced engineer, and one who understands the environment, to help local city, county and state governments draft sensible language in our zoning and construction codes to keep this denuding of land and impacts to wildlife to a minimum. I understand this will take people on all sides of the issue to resolve, but I am offering to assist this effort. I do so with respect to God and those three small deer just trying to live.
David Worthington is a resident of Winchester.
