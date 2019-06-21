Which persons does Winchester’s standard history remember? Adrian O’Connor’s recent commentary here is probably as “official” as it gets. His list consists of “benefactors ... who have taken an extraordinary interest in the city’s welfare.” O’Connor’s goal is to add Bushrod Taylor to the list. Taylor’s dubious contribution as “benefactor” is based on his building the hotel. His other work, including as a slave dealer, goes unmentioned.
But, leaving Taylor aside, O’Connor does list the usual pantheon of local fame — James Wood, John Handley, and Charlie Rouss. It’s the list our schoolchildren are expected to honor and remember.
Wood established the town. Handley, a Pennsylvanian, for uncertain reasons donated a fortune to this city he never lived in. Rouss, a native, made his fortune in New York City. Though Rouss was once best known for his contributions to the Lost Cause, today we only speak of Rouss’ gift to help build City Hall, where his statue looms over the lobby. For these “benefactors,” especially Handley and Rouss, their “extraordinary interest” was mainly expressed in money.
Meanwhile, as I have noted before, Winchester almost erases from history those who notably served here in elected office. U.S. Sens. James Murray Mason and Harry Flood Byrd Sr. were truly famous beyond Winchester, unlike those “benefactors.” What they did still matters to our nation. They are omitted from Winchester’s story because of their shameful associations — one with the Fugitive Slave Act, the other with Massive Resistance against school desegregation. I agree their causes were shameful, but should O’Connor’s “quick perusal of the city’s history” include only those now considered “politically correct?”
One other history-making public servant is erased. Josiah Thomas Walls was born here in 1842 in slavery. Sent to be the servant of a Rebel artilleryman, he was captured by the U.S. Army, and chose to join the U.S. Colored Troops. He served his country until victory in 1865, and then settled near Gainesville, Fla. Becoming active in the community, he was elected to Congress three times, as recorded on the U.S. House website. Walls’ career, like those of Handley and Rouss, was outside Winchester. But surely a Winchester native who rose from bondage to Congress made a positive contribution.
But perhaps Winchester simply cannot honor politicians. Still, Robert Orrick, a contemporary of Walls, was undoubtedly a Winchester financial benefactor. He rose from slavery to become one of Winchester’s wealthier people. His philanthropy, though not on the scale of Handley’s, still survives in the cemetery he endowed for Winchester’s African-American population and in a local church.
Apparently, though, to make O’Connor’s list, you had to be richer than Orrick. And, while Harry Flood Byrd Sr. was rich enough, you can’t be visibly connected to any modern political controversy.
Of course, Wood, an enslaver, and Handley and Rouss, both Lost Cause supporters, were hardly “politically correct,” and can’t bear much scrutiny. If we remember only the wealthy white supposed “good guys,” soon we will have no history at all.
Winchester’s remembered history should be a precious national treasure of valuable lessons, not a list of big donors.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Yates for more good history. Howard Zinn would be proud of you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.