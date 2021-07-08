Me: I still can't believe it. The rupture of a long-standing friendship played out on the editorial page of The Star!
Sharon: Teri knew Adrian's feelings on the church's stance as to who is eligible to receive communion — especially in the matters of abortion.
Me: She was furious. She called his words vitriolic. 'His letter was dripping with contempt toward me.' She asked for an apology from Adrian and The Star!
Sharon: And Adrian, bless his heart, must have wondered if he had caused a sister in the Lord to fail in the call for charity. No apology would suffice. He must shut himself up in that monastery, The Brotherhood of the Really, Really Repentant.
Me: But the irony of what happened next! Teri, overwhelmed by the thought that her words might be deemed hurtful in some way — and not knowing of Adrian's decisions to take Holy Orders — felt compelled to join a nunnery, The Sisterhood of the Harshly Hyper-Critical. As a novitiate!
Sharon: I hear he refuses all mortal sustenance but week-old gruel washed down with rancid swamp water.
Me: They say she walks about a shirt and Prada evening pumps with six-inch heels and spike-lined insoles.
Sharon: Will Providence, in its divine wisdom, send succor to these dear children?
Me: We must pray that it be so. But listen! That music I hear! Look up! The night sky is aflame!
Both speakers look upward, awestruck.
Me: It's a heavenly chorus! What is that they're singing?
Sharon: Smerdyakov's rendition of the Kyrie Eleison. In D Minor. With Strings!
The two friends continue to gaze at the celestial display.
Charles Brill is a resident of Gore.
(2) comments
Not sure confining O’Connor to a Monastery will help. Eating gruel will not cure his arrogance. 😂
Thanks for the good giggle! It made my day :)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.