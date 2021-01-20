This week as our nation celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and acknowledges and celebrates the traditional "peaceful" transfer of power between our nation's chief executives, the contrast between these events and what is evident in Washington, D.C., could not be more stark. The transfer of power between presidents has been a distinguishing characteristic of American democracy since our nation's founding over 235 year ago. The United States has been the shining example of democracy, where the citizens elect their leaders and the results have followed.
This time as President-elect Joe Biden assumes the mantle of the Presidency of the United States, our nation's capital resembles a war zone — more similar to Baghdad, Iraq. During America's engagement in the battle to advance peace, democracy and the will of the people of Iraq, we have been forced to create a fortified enclave to protect American forces, diplomats and aligned organizations in what is identifed as the "Green Zone" — a protected fortress from enemies within and external to Iraq and our American presence.
It’s tragic, sad, and alarming that the United States has now found itself in the position of treating our nation's capital as the equivalent of a war-torn capital. The need to position over 25,000 National Guard members, thousands of police and require the full collaboration and cooperation of multiple security agencies to oversee the "peaceful" transfer of power should alarm, embarrass and terrify every American citizen. The knowledge and recognition that this show of force is necessary to oversee and protect an Inauguration — something that has been routine for over 200 years — and is directly due to the seditious actions of the departing president of the "free" world is alarming, terrifying and cause for humiliation for all Americans.
Mark Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.