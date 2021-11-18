HAILEY CARR
I took an aggressive lead off of first base, hoping to advance to second, since the batter behind me in the lineup was supposed to bunt, but I was instead thrown out by the catcher. Resorting back to the base, my right knee locked and I collapsed to the ground. My mom yelled “Hailey get up,” but I couldn’t. Lying on the ground, all I could do was cry, clinch my knee, and roll over back and forth.
After X-rays, MRIs, and multiple examinations by doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists, I was told that I had a grade three tear of my ACL and that I also tore my medial meniscus. Before I received surgery, I went to physical therapy three days a week for a month. I was unable to walk on my own or even just go to the bathroom without someone having to help me. I felt helpless.
Even athletes that don’t suffer from an injury typically suffer from mental health issues. Thirty five percent of elite athletes suffer from a mental health crisis that may manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout, or depression and anxiety. Young athletes, specifically student-athletes in college, are most susceptible to suffer from mental health illnesses. But we don’t have to go through this alone.
The Hidden Opponent is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness for mental health in student-athletes. Their main purpose is to serve as an advocacy group for student-athletes that are struggling with mental health issues, and to provide them with stories from other student-athletes who were able to overcome their mental health issues. Student-athletes who are struggling are able to share how they’re feeling with other individuals in the organization to find comfort in their experience and develop a way to combat it.
If you are a parent or a grandparent of a student-athlete, take a moment over the holiday season to check in with them regarding their mental health. Please consider donating to The Hidden Opponent at thehiddenopponent.com/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.