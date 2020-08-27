HILARY HALL
I would like to respond to the article regarding the student petition to change the Sherando Warrior mascot.
While I am in Dublin, Ireland, and am prevented from reading the article due to General Data Protection Regulations, it is important to me to be able to express my viewpoint.
For whatever reason, most people do not pay attention or become involved in a cause until it impacts them directly. I am no different. We are the silent majority and prefer to avoid conflict. That is about to change.
Growing up in Stephens City, I was atypical in that I am not a Redskins fan, but when news made its way to Ireland (where I now live) that the Redskins bowed to peer pressure and dropped their team mascot, I thought “hmmm, that’s a little close to home,” but it wasn’t close enough for me to think more than 30 seconds about the situation. But now, someone is gunning for a piece of my beloved heritage: attempting to rename the Sherando Warriors.
Those who think that changing a name will usher in a change in mindset, attitudes and behaviors are deluding themselves. They can say it is needed because the moniker is supposedly offensive and points to hardships in the past. I have news for them: life was, is and will always be hard. Their attempt to rewrite history is cultural murder. Let’s be honest and call it what it is. It’s not “cancelling the culture,” it’s an attempt to murder everything I stand for and kill off my history. I simply cannot stand for this injustice. And furthermore, why are these instigators only focusing on Native American mascots? Why is the Spartan of Robert E. Aylor Middle School inoffensive to them too? Not every citizen of ancient Sparta was a military warrior, but mascots are created and used to honor and embody the cherished characteristics of societies. Even though the Sherando Warriors were not an historical Native American tribe, they embody what every civilization in history values: a persistent, fighting spirit; community; and family. Removing this mascot does more of a disservice to history than retaining it. The emphasis should be on education, not sanitization. Speaking as a woman with Cherokee blood running through her veins, I am insulted by those attempting to whitewash and sanitize culture so as to not cause offense. The attempts themselves are more offensive than what is attempting to be erased.
I’ve signed every change.org petition there is to retain the mascot and name (talk about irony: a “change” petition for something to remain the same. Think about that for a minute). It breaks my heart to know that someone wants to erase my history. This is injustice.
I hope and pray those in power will leave the mascot and name as is.
I’ll close by saying this: A zebra can’t change its stripes, a leopard can’t change its spots and I can’t change being a Sherando Warrior. Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior.
