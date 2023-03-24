Responding to Ms. Kelsey on cruelty to animals, I agree it is a good thing for people to be vegetarians, but I believe it is not a bad thing to be omnivores, as most of us humans are.
We should address cruelty to animals, e.g., the raising of calves confined to a cage for veal or overcrowding chicken coops. But animals do not seem to experience an existential awareness of death.
I applaud Ms. Kelsey for turning to the Bible to help make decisions about how we conduct our lives, but one verse in the Bible is not enough to base the human diet on.
We were once vegetarians in the primeval garden of Eden, and we may be again at the consummation of world history. But now we live between paradise lost and the fullness of time.
In the primeval garden of Eden, God Himself was the first to kill an animal, in order to make clothes for Adam and Eve who were no longer innocent in their nakedness due to sin = doing wrong or not doing what is right — sins of commission and sins of omission.
The couple had access to all the other fruit in the garden, but were unwilling to obey one simple command to not eat of one tree. Believing and acting on God’s advice was rejected
After humankind barreled into sin upon the advice of one who is evil, the first two children of the primeval mother, Eve, brought sacrifices to God as a way of showing gratitude for and trust in their Creator. Abel’s sacrifice, a lamb (an animal), was preferred by God to Cain’s offering of vegetation.
In the sacrificial system of the Old Testament both plant and animal offering were acceptable. The animal sacrifices in particular were a way for those who had sinned to acknowledge through the death of an animal that they themselves deserved punishment for their sins. Thankfully God is a forgiving God and accepts our sacrifices including gifts of the heart.
Most of the time, part of the animal sacrifices was eaten by the priests and/or those who brought the sacrifice. Eating the sacrificed animal was a way of joining in a meal of reconciliation with God who they had greatly offended by their sin.
Jesus has told us to regularly eat his flesh and drink his blood in communion to remind us of the price he paid for our redemption. This is foolishness to the seemingly wise and a stumbling block for the chosen Jews — chosen to bring the good news to themselves and all nations.
You may not realize how blessed we are to have newspaper that includes religious controversies. Most newspapers, including the New York Times and Washington Post, do not report on issues of religious significance even though many of us are guided by our religion.
A majority of The Star’s reporting is rightly secular, but they do also allow a voice for those of us who live by faith.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
