In the midst of discouragement, one voice is charged with truth and his words give me the desire to keep the faith, without cynicism. Robert George, McCormick professor of jurisprudence at Princeton University, in an interview with Salvo Magazine was asked, “What can Christians do?” Part of his response focuses on the highest principles of a free and flourishing democratic republic:
"I think there are three foundational issues that deserve priority. They are (1) the sanctity of human life in all stages and conditions, (2) the dignity of marriage as the conjugal union of husband and wife, and (3) religious liberty and the rights of conscience."
Unless a person is respected in his fundamental right to life, there is no point in worrying about what his environment will be like, whether the air he breathes will be clean or the water he drinks will be pure. Yes, good stewardship of the environment is important. But even more foundational is the sanctity of human life.
Marriage is also foundational. It's the fundamental unit of society. The institutions of society, whether they're economic, political, or legal, whether they're business firms or courthouses or legislative chambers, all depend on the people who operate within those institutions having at least some significant measure of virtue. Yet none of those institutions can simply issue a command to produce virtuous people. Businesses need workers who show up for work on time, who aren't drunk or on drugs, who don't embezzle. But businesses don't produce virtuous people like that. Courtrooms need jurors who will be honest, who won't be corrupt, who won't be subject to bribery. But a judge can't simply snap his fingers and create such people. If such people are to be produced, they will be produced not by the government, not by the legal system, not by business firms. They'll be produced by the family, the family based on the marital bond of husband and wife. That's why marriage has a foundational significance up there with the principle of the fundamental dignity of the human person.
And the same is true of religious liberty. We value all of our liberties: our freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, our right to protect ourselves and our families, our right to be free of unwanted governmental intrusions, our right to a trial that's fair. All those rights are terribly important. But none of them will mean much if the foundational right of freedom of religion and conscience is lost. “(Salvo #29 in Person of Interest by Marcia Segelstein)
He reminds me that the time for comfort for believers of all faiths is over. It’s time to take faith seriously, take God seriously and take our souls seriously. I may not be able to control policies, election reform, Biden executive orders and the unraveling of virtue — but I can control the one person that I am in charge of: me. God help us. God help me.
Mary Veilleux is a resident of Berryville.
Yes, please control yourself and let others be. Religious liberty and religious freedoms means we must be free of someone else’s religion. Since we are not all Christian and this is not a Christian government or country, we must be free from the imposition of Christianity on us by our secular government. Gay marriage is a secular legal right. It cannot be denied just because your religion opposes it - in fact, not all Christians DO oppose same sex marriages. Please impose and practice your Christian rules on yourself and not on others. My religious freedom trumps your desire to make me a Christian or follow your Christian rules. Keep America secular. Protect religious liberty. Protect us from religious bigots, bullies, and evangelicals. Control yourselves, not others.
Holy Mary, mother of Christ! What the what?!?! Honey, to borrow the words of Cher in "Moonstruck", SNAP OUT OF IT!!!!! It's the second decade of the 21st century....2021. You've either been asleep for over a century, or perhaps found a rip in the time/space continuum? Either way, welcome to today. A LOT has changed since you were last...."on board". Some of the phraseology was updated, some of the roles have expanded. But welcome back from wherever you were, and stay off of social media. It's full of CRAZIES.
