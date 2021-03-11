I grew up in Winchester. I went to Robinson Memorial Elementary School, R.E. Aylor Junior High School and James Wood. Nobody called it James Wood High School. James Wood was enough. Life in Winchester in the 60s and 70s were the halcyon days, and I am convinced they will never come back.
After leaving the Army, I settled in northern Italy and used my new home as a base to work in other places; usually places that are not nearly as nice and certainly not places where one can eat like a true Italian. Lombardia, or Lombardy in English, is home to Milan, the River Po, some of the best wines in the world and lots and lots of everything good that comes from pigs. Think salami, prosciutto crudo, braciole and culatello.
On February 21, 2020, my wife and I were having dinner with friends. It was a Friday evening and our friend's son, Tomas, dropped in and we took the opportunity to ask him about his new job. Tomas recently became a medical doctor and his first job was in the hospital in neighboring Bergamo, about an hour drive from our home in Pavia.
Our dinner conversation was interrupted by a phone call Tomas took. After a few minutes, Tomas returned to the table and apologized. He said his boss called and said he was to report to the hospital immediately and expect to stay for an indefinite amount of time. Parts of Lombardia were going on lockdown and all doctors' and nurses' leaves were cancelled. It was all hands-on deck and nobody really knew what was going on. There was a palpable sense that things were changing and most of us felt unsettled.
That first lockdown began in late February in Lombardia and it covered 10 municipalities affecting around 50,000 people. We watched on television at night as the news showed people only 30 miles away coming to military and police checkpoints to collect packages of food, newspapers and assorted gifts from other family members. It was close but it felt distant too. We were not under any restrictions, and I could not imagine not being able to go to the corner bar for a coffee.
But the lockdown did come. After the first week of March, all of Lombardia and some other parts of northern Italy were declared "zona rossa," and we became the first westerners (Wuhan, China, was locked down on January 23) to experience a forced shut in.
For more than three months, my wife and I were locked down in our apartment in Pavia. We cooked, we slept, we read and walked up and down the 67 steps to our fourth-floor apartment for exercise. We could only leave our apartment to shop for food or go to the pharmacy. Typical of Italy, tobaccerias were open for the smokers and the newspaper kiosks, too.
Looking back, I do not think there was one moment when the enormity of the COVID pandemic hit me. Each day, my wife and I listened to the depressing news during breakfast, and I kept asking the same question: "When will this be over?" In June, we were mercifully allowed a bit more freedom but not much. The months slipped past and, at some point, the new unusual became normal.
One year on, we are putting a lot of hope in the vaccines, but the distribution network is not as efficient as it should be. There are many stories of people who weathered the lockdown by themselves. Many are elderly. I wonder what impact the past year will have on the children? On balance, I have been fortunate. But I think we have all been affected by the virus, by the fear and by the restrictions put in place to protect us. Many times, I have thought that I will never again take for granted being with friends, family and anyone else. The idea of shaking hands, hugging and giving and receiving the southern European "kiss, kiss" is something I look forward to and something that I will cherish much more.
Gary F. Collins is an attorney and 1979 graduate of James Wood High School. He lives in Pavia, Italy.
