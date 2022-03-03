BERNARD SWOPE
After a two-year Star Open Forum pause in discussing ClimateChange—ClimateScare, it has resurfaced. Those unfamiliar with the topic would perhaps benefit from a brief definition list and be aware that the definitions of ClimateChange used by the two contentious parties (true believers of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming vs. skeptics) are completely different.
Definitions:
1. Catastrophic AGW (man-made) global warming): James Hansen’s 1988 theory, based on computer climate model projections, that the planet was at a “tipping point” for destruction from rising fossil fuel carbon dioxide admission.
2. Climate change (classically accepted definition): The natural cyclic changes that have occurred for millions/billions of years.
3. Climate change (true believer revision): Catastrophic global warming from FFCO2 is now additionally declared to be responsible for any and all extreme, destructive weather/climate events, be they floods, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards, sea level rise, species extinctions, etc.). If it happened, FFCO2 caused it. Any scenario is now termed climate change but understood to be caused by catastrophic AGW.
4. Consensus climate scientist: One who believes catastrophic AGW is “real and happening,” and climate science is “settled.”
5. Pause: Term consensus scientists used to explain why global warming ceased in 1998.
6. Climate scare: The use of hypothetical “scary scenarios” which “may, could, possibly” occur if FFCO2 is not drastically lowered.
Review of cyclic climate, 1900-present:
1. 1900-1945: significant global warming
2. 1945-1977: significant global cooling
3. 1977-1998: milder warming
4. 1998-Present: No Warming. Slight? Cooling.
Discussion
Over 50% of warming occurred in the 1900-1945 warming cycle before FFCO2 was a possible factor.
In 1988, Hansen launched his theory of catastrophic AGW. Ten years later in 1998, global warming ceased, but CO2, which had been rising since 1950 at a rate of ~1.5 ppm/year, continued to rise at the same rate. The cessation of global warming presented an embarrassing conundrum for Hansen and consensus scientists. Their solution — the “pause” — catastrophic AGW was just taking a “break.”
In 2008, a persisting pause necessitated further action. NASA deftly erased the pause by revising the Past Temperature Curve — lowering earlier temperatures and raising recent temperatures — and subsequently declaring that the pause never existed.
The next sleight of hand was to introduce and redefine the non-threatening term “climate change.” Therefore, when True Believers say climate change, they tacitly mean catastrophic AGW, which they still believe, but can’t say, because catastrophic AGW never happened.
Addenda
My recent mention of faux consensus scientists resulted in True Believer heartburn. Sorry, but any climate scientist who says the “science is settled,” is a faux scientist. Skepticism is the bedrock of all science.
Clarification: Global warming is not a myth. Catastrophic AGW is a myth.
For interested readers, read Steven Koonin’s new Book “Unsettled — What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.” Koonin is a world-class Cal Tech physicist, life-long Democrat, BP’s former chief scientist, and undersecretary for science in Barrack Obama’s Department of Energy. However, he is first and foremost a scientist and refreshingly puts politics aside for an unbiased analysis of the current state of climate science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.