Thoughts and prayers. Stop politicizing tragedy. We’ve heard all of this before, the excuses trotted out by the NRA after every mass shooting. My personal favorite is “it’s too soon.” But won’t it always be too soon when mass shootings in the United States take place on an almost daily basis? Over a dozen mass shootings occurred over Memorial Day weekend.
Over 110 Americans die every day from gun violence — no doubt, even more have died since I originally wrote this. Calls for action then are not “over-reacting” — if anything we are under-reacting. We have become so habituated to gun violence that we are collectively able to manage little more than a sprinkling of GoFundMe pages and Facebook banners.
I know that there is more common ground here than the media narrative would suggest, and I know that we as a society can do better.
I married into a family of gun owners and hunters, and we have guns in our home. We teach safe gun storage and practice responsible gun culture with our children. Every single gun owner that I know practices safe gun storage and takes the responsibilities of gun ownership seriously.
Storing guns appropriately, locked away and unloaded from curious fingers is not controversial. Neither are background checks and restrictions on who may concealed carry or purchase a gun in the first place.
Supporters of gun rights do not want dangerous people to have access to guns any more than proponents of gun safety legislation do. However, when gun owners fail to speak up in support of common-sense measures to reduce gun violence, the NRA steps into that void and presumes to speak for you.
Don’t let them.
Speak up. Demand that your elected officials support common-sense measures, like universal background checks, safe storage requirements and red flag laws. You passed a background check, so should every other gun owner. You safely store your weapons, so should every other gun owner. I am not so naïve as to think that these incremental steps will solve all gun violence, in the same way that DUI laws and traffic stops don’t stop all drunk driving accidents. That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try.
The NRA’s favorite slogan, “The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” is catchy but incorrect. The truth of the matter is always more complex.
I would argue that the only thing that can stop bad gun culture is good gun culture, and this type of seismic shift in our country’s attitude towards guns cannot be imposed from outside. It must come from within the gun-owning community. Demand of all gun owners exactly what you demand of yourself, and I know that our communities will be safer.
Change won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight, but making our communities safer is worth it.
Christie Jett is a resident of Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.