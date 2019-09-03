As fellow readers and I study current events, our senses are daily assaulted, sometimes insulted, by unbridled, often criminal, egos and partisans on every level of our world: international, national, and local — be it in politics, government, sports, education, even religion. The drumbeats are constant. Who is the winner, and who is the loser? Who’s stronger? Who’s right and who’s wrong? This can represent a continual and injurious influence upon us and our children. Our refuge from these savageries and polemics is found in God’s word.
Christians recall our Lord’s declaration in Luke’s gospel, that people will come from every direction to recline at the His table, with the familiar qualification — that “Some who are first will be last and others who are last will be first.” Christ specifically invokes the latter proviso no less than six times in the New Testament. And so we ask ourselves, “What will be my place at His table”?
As the paper’s front page usually demonstrates, and as our ever-savvy Lord perceives, the world in which we live is devilishly results-oriented. In every quarter of life, we focus upon our position or status relative to others. Christ therefore artfully chooses His words, in a construct of parables, designed to get our ego’s attention. This explains why we recall most clearly the verses about being first or last. However, such a focus is but our Lord’s starting point, His own editorial “tease” if you will. Our obliging perspective of being first or last is actually a misdirected one — very simply, not everyone can be first, nor can everyone be last.
Christ’s more important and intended frame of reference is not our position with respect to others, but rather the path that we take toward that position at the Lord’s table. The Old Testament abundantly describes our proper paths — the “path of peace,” the “path of faith,” the “level path,” and the “path of the commandments,” just to name a few.
In Isaiah, we find our sacred passage is one to be taken within sight of the glory of God, and its proclamation. In Hebrews, it is a divinely disciplined course, blessed by the strength of God’s firm hand upon us. Luke says it is that straight path, taken through the “narrow gate.” In John’s gospel, Thomas asks the Lord, “How are we to know the way?” and Christ replies, “I am the way.” If our attention is drawn to these paths to the Lord’s table, we can faithfully place in His hands our place at that table.
Finally, Christ is very much with us in our vain attitude of posturing, first or last; His indwelling of us is variously defined. Colossians says we are “... hidden with Christ in God,” and Romans indicates we should “... put on the Lord Jesus Christ.” Our Lord, with us so in hand, actually puts this question of posturing to rest, as He tells us in Revelation, “I am the alpha and the omega, I am the first and the last.”
(2) comments
"Our refuge from these savageries and polemics is found in God’s word." But.... but, which god? (there are hundreds, humans have created and abandoned thousands of gods through history!) Which "word"? the Bible, for example, is full of contradictions, immoral commands, and hypocrisy. It even condones slavery, polygamy, and prostituting your daughters!. Neither is the Bible true or its god real. Myths, they are all myths.
Fine and dandy, too bad so many people use their religion to hide their bigotry. Headline today "Citing 'Christian Belief,' Mississippi Event Hall Refuses Service To Interracial Couple"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.