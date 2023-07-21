Dear Dave LaRock,
As our elected Republican Delegate representing the 33rd House District in the Virginia General Assembly for a decade come January 2024, you of all people know the law better than most.
Yet in your July 19 Open Forum, "Open letter to Timmy French," you still refused to be a gentleman along with six other GOP candidates from the June 20 primary by conceding, as expected. Timmy French now goes on as the party’s duly-elected candidate in the Nov. 7 election for the newly-drawn State Senate District 1 encompassing what was heretofore longtime State Senator Jill Vogel’s 27th District seat since 2008.
Timmy French made eminently clear his commonsense conservative values and positions on all the issues in his campaign, and deserves your earlier promise of unity in getting behind him. All the rubbish you’ve raised about encouraging Democrats to vote for good Republican candidates has absolutely no merit.
“Virginia voters don’t register by party, and anyone can cast a ballot in an open Democratic or Republican primary in the state,” as Star reporter Cormac Dodd noted in his good June 29 story on this issue. Your only reason for refusing to accept this reality can only be chalked up to “sour grapes” on your part.
French will be a fine new ally in the General Assembly for Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Like Youngkin, French wants sensible policies for continued economic improvement throughout Virginia in order to make Virginia a great place to do business — and will draw on many decades of successful family dairy farming to help make that a more certain reality. He is already on record strongly supporting Youngkin’s courageous pro-life positions — another reason to support him.
French won on June 20 fair and square — and many of us who had loyally supported you for the past decade are now genuinely distressed you are walking away from your earlier stated commitment to unify the party once a final candidate was chosen for the Nov. 7 face-off against Democrat Emily Scott.
In conclusion, “Please come clean with the voters” yourself. Why are you working to fracture the Republican Party in this important contest?
Are you preparing a selfish “write-in” campaign that could doom the chosen Republican? You said it yourself: “Republican Party rules treat opposition to Republican nominees very seriously.”
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also said it well in The Star's June 19 "Today's Quote": “Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”
George Archibald is a resident of Berryville.
