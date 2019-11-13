An open letter to young voters:
As a teen, you likely did some rebellious things to get more of your freedoms from over-controlling parents and teachers. It is sort of a “rite of passage.” Now you are voting age. Consider this:
You might naturally want to rebel against constraints imposed on your freedoms and choices. Now you may even be rebelling against the establishment, like your grandparents may have done as Hippies in the 1960’s. Don’t just become a rebel with a false cause, instead become a conservative or be even more rebellious, become a Republican.
Know this . . . a large portion of your parents and peers have adopted the philosophy of Marxism and they don’t even know it. This is unfortunate for our country and our individual independence. If you feel the urge to rebel, this time make it against Marxism, Fundamental Islam, unelected Globalism, and our overly controlling and intrusive government. Don’t allow yourself to be under total control of faceless tyrants and other behind-the-scene bureaucrats. Become an independent, freedom-loving, free-spirited individual that says no to lockstep obedience of the demanding leftist totalitarian control of their subjects!
Say no to their brown-shirt uniforms of Political Correctness. Say no to the intolerant demands of the “Thought Police.” There is an ongoing attack on our freedom of speech. Say no to their scheme to fundamentally transform America by revising history and controlling your speech.
Rebel against the subtle, and sometimes obvious, indoctrination by politicians, educators, and news-workers who demand we replace our system of governance (Democratically elected Representative Republic) instead of making the current better using the existing system. The socialist Marxism they preach never ends well.
You have been taught to despise corporations and love the wonderful government. Consider this: Geed is not exclusive to corporations. While greed exists in many corporations, it also exists in governments to amass power. Corporations are merely a structure through which individuals as a group conduct business and exist primarily for money and their own survival. Governments are created to serve the citizens, but most evolve to exist for their own survival and growth of authority and control of the populous.
Here are 3 thoughts to ponder.
1. "Those with wealth become powerful, and those who are powerful become wealthy." Power is wielded by the government in ways that should be constrained. We should want neither of those groups to prevail unfettered by goodness.
2. Please be part of reasonably constraining both corporations and government. Have expectation of moral goodness in their decision-making and fair service to the citizenry. Don’t let the siren song of Marxism destroy the beauty of our individual freedom.
3. Don’t be misled by polling data which often manipulates you to think the way the pollster wants you to think. Today public opinion is but a reflection of successful efforts to manipulate public opinion.
I implore you to do your own research, listen to both sides, and think for yourself.
Stay vigilant, my friends.
I like Groucho and Harpo Marx, but Karl was a bit of a drag. His book is good for propping open doors, but reads like a phone book.
