The initial COVID-19 projections pointed to a computer model released weeks earlier by Imperial College London that predicted that if no action was taken to slow the spread of the virus, about 2.2 million people in the United States would die over the course of the outbreak. Separate modeling predicted that by imposing strict social distancing measures, the toll from the current wave of infections can be reduced to somewhere between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.
As of April 28 there are 1,021,246 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 57,640 deaths. The death number is not exact since many of the patients had other diagnoses as well.
98% of those infected with COVID-19 recover. 70% of the cases are in ages 18-64 but 80% of the deaths are from aged 65+. That is especially true for long-term care facilities. The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on national healthcare issues, reported that, as of as of April 23, in the 23 states that publicly report this information, there were more than 10,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
In terms of concern of the spread of the virus in the U.S. consider that in the U.S. 40% of the cases and 42% of the deaths are in New York and New Jersey alone. Virginia accounts for 1.4% of the cases and 0.85% of the deaths. South Dakota, which did not institute a state lockdown, has had 2,245 cases and 11 deaths. The fear that hospitals would be overrun did not materialize. Temporary hospitals were not used and the USNS Mercy and Comfort hospital ships were not needed. In fact there are furloughed hospital employees due to fewer patients.
The 2019-2020 flu season had upwards of 56 million cases and 62,000 deaths. Vulnerable people die every year from various opportunistic disease. The way that we fight most diseases is by acquired immunity from those infected. When enough people are resistant to a virus it has nowhere to go, infection rates drop and the disease peters out.
People have been ordered to mostly stay in their homes. How is staying home helping with acquired or “herd” immunity? Dr. Dan Erickson, an ER physician of Bakersfield, California, says that quarantining at home leads to the development of weakened immune systems. Healthy people should not be kept at home. Quarantine is for sick people.
The numbers do not support the draconian business closures and limitations on citizen freedoms. In the weeks since the U.S. shutdown, 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment. The U.S. economy has wiped out all job gains since the Great Recession. Was this response warranted and worth the cost? Let’s stop predicting and start looking at the actual numbers to make decisions. The one-size fits all approach does not work. Open up Virginia, Governor Northam!
If we can hold off the tsunami until doctors and scientists can improve their understanding of the virus, we can save lives. We can ramp up production of remdesivir and other drugs, assess the efficacy of convalescent plasma and promote a nationwide program for donors, clarify the mystery of embolic complications and consider antiembolic therapies, and elucidate the mechanisms of action for the biochemistry of the cytokine storms that are so lethal. We must ensure that our health providers and intensive care facilities are not overwhelmed. These aren't just worthless old people who succumb to this horror; every day that we gain serves to increase our understanding of the pandemic and offers hope to citizens facing this lethal threat.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Well stated Ms. Callanan. European statistics are increasingly showing the very focused mortality from this virus, in 65+ populations, and more importantly, in those older populations that have one or more 'underlying conditions' that weaken their immune systems. Senior living and retirement homes are focal points for the disease.
Our medical efforts and safety precautions should be targeted, not random for entire populations. As a 65+ person, I have been, and continue to be self-quarantining. I also, when shopping, wear a mask and practice social distancing - I will continue to do so, until I perceive that the worst has passed - but will undoubtedly be more cautious in future.
Should this country not get back to work soon, the resulting Great Depression will be the cause of far more deaths than Covid-19 ever could be. We have over 26 million people currently unemployed - no country is wealthy enough to sustain that population for any prolonged period without going bankrupt.
Yes, Gov. Northam, it's time to put Virginia on a phased and rational normalization of its' economy as soon as possible.
Dr. Callanan, I don't know where you got your medical degree from, but I prefer to listen to experts. You go ahead and do whatever important stuff you have to do, but just don't bring it home. People like you fail to realize that that amount of deaths has happened in about one month's time. People need to stop comparing this to a flu. We have no immunity against this thing. Your depression era grandparents and our WW2 generation would be appalled at our whining.
I want to remember his name so I can be sure NOT to vote for him the next time.
VA governors get one term, remember?
Glad Northam doesn't listen to craziness.
Two Bakersfield doctors say their data shows shelter-in-place orders are no longer needed ...
https://youtu.be/hV8QtgDHvgw
No alternative opinions allowed, dontchaknow? Only pro-Chinese info is allowed, as determined by our technological overlords - https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/04/28/tucker_carlson_big_tech_using_coronavirus_to_increase_their_power_over_americans.html
