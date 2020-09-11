ANDREW WHITE
Operation Warp Speed seems to me to be more hype than help. It may not even be safe since it may thwart an already highly efficient and safe vaccine development system in this country — every year a new influenza vaccine is developed that anticipates next years strains of viruses, and it comes out in a timely fashion. Hype has been common with Trump in the past. President Trump has paraded many new policies that were ill thought out at best, and hurtful at worst (remember the Hispanic refugee children separated from their parents). If a safe and effective vaccine against the COVID 19 virus becomes available before the presidential election, it will have nothing to do with President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. If a safe and effective vaccine comes out after an election won by former Vice President Biden, it will have nothing to do with Biden. Operation Warp Speed is political policy meant to favorably influence a medical initiative already in place. However, the medical profession works very differently than the political profession. The medical profession is not about influencing votes. We are about preventing, diagnosing and healing diseases as quickly, effectively and safely as we possibly can. The research arm of medicine has always been under pressure to quickly discover effective and safe treatment for diseases not yet adequately treated, especially new deadly diseases. A Republican medical researcher is no more likely to come up with an effective preventative measure or treatment for COVID-19 than a Democratic researcher. Medical researchers who are not honest or who are self-serving at the expense of patients are ostracized in the medical profession. Apparently this is not the case in the political profession. I am not at all surprised that nine vaccine pharmaceutical companies have joined together to ensure that there is clear research evidence for the efficacy and safety of their vaccine before wholesale production. Their integrity is on the line. They can be sued if they falsify research regarding their vaccine’s efficacy and especially their vaccine’s safety. Operation Warp Speed is a classic Trump policy. It has little to do with what is helpful for the citizens of the United States and much to do with massaging his own ego. Even if President Trump does everything he says he will do in Operation Warp Speed it will have almost no impact on the production of an effective and safe vaccine. Of course, Trump could work dishonestly behind the scene, which he has done in the past especially when large amounts of money are involved with which he can line his pockets. Large amounts of money will definitely be involved once a effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine is produced.
Andrew White, M.D., is a resident of Winchester.
