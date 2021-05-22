The high isn’t worth the shot of Narcan that follows. The opioid starts out harmless. Just a pill here or there to ease the pain of intensive surgery or an intensive break. That opioid doesn’t just ease that pain, it also releases a chemical to the brain; one of pleasure known as dopamine.
It's hard to watch friends, family, acquaintances, or even strangers struggle with a battle that’s statistically against them. Starting like most addictions do, it’s silent but on the prowl. A dear friend of mine struggled with an addiction to heroin. The changes started out subtle, then became drastic. Watching the bags start under his eyes, then the cheeks become sunken in, but also behaviorally. He would text me at odd times of the night and have some rapid mood changes. There were even times where I was asked to spot some change so that he could fill his tank or eat dinner that night.
The battle just began for him. The withdrawals were harsh. He left for one of the best rehabilitation centers in Florida. When he arrived, reality started to set. Shortly after, depression joined in, along with trouble sleeping. About one month in, he was feeling a bit better, and the real challenge took hold; resisting the urge to go back. He had people in his own halfway house trying to offer him things from fentanyl to heroin, all over again.
Once hooked, it’s a challenging cycle to stay clean. To fight oneself is the hardest battle to achieve, but it is possible. Instead of the body creating its own dopamine, it’s relying on the supply from the opioid. As the body’s exposed to the opioid over time, a tolerance is formed, the less effective the opioid becomes. Without it, the body goes through intensive withdrawals. Withdrawals can be seen as nausea, stomach pains, depression, agitation, cravings for drugs, and more. One of the biggest complications that can be seen is the return to drug usage.
Of the overdoses that are occurring, 35% of them are prescription opioids. Looking at death rates, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania are home to some of the highest death rates caused by opioids; West Virginia leading. Not much proper care is being put toward efforts to limit the opioid crisis.
Historically speaking, doctors used opium to ease pain. Opium turned to morphine to cease the addictive effects of opium, and morphine turned to heroin to ease the addiction of morphine. As one can see, heroin is also incredibly addictive, more so than morphine, which brings along methadone and buprenorphine, which are also addictive and can still lead to an overdose.
To help, one can assess those who have a more significant risk of abuse. Those who have a history of opioid abuse, other substance abuse, and mental disorders can all lead to a potential risk of overdose or addiction.
Madison Upperman is a resident of Boyce.
