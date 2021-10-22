SHONTYA’ WASHINGTON
My opponent has spoken about his integrity, however, his recent mailer to residents in the Red Bud District contain numerous lies and is a blatant attempt to mislead voters. I will briefly rebut his false claims in this letter.
First, he claims I support a 15% annual tax increase. This is false and misleading. As a school board member, it is my job to prioritize the needs of the school. He is using my approval of school needs to mislead voters. If elected I will look at every need put forward when developing a budget for our county and will look at all possibilities in meeting our county needs.
Second, he claimed I don’t support school bus replacement. Another untruth. The county currently has buses that have been in service for 25 years and the school board has been working fervently to replace these dated vehicles and the buses that are beyond their maintenance maximum in our fleet.
Third, he stated that I don’t support budget transparency. Another untruth. Here are the facts.
The school budget is available online for citizens to view and all citizens can attend school board finance committee meetings to better understand the budget. Additionally, work sessions are held by the school board to prioritize school needs and both supervisors and the public can attend. Supervisors are provided copies, and I have answered all Mr. Dunn questions and have the emails to prove it.
Fourth, he has continually said the county is not growing and therefore cannot possibly have a plan addressing population growth and if elected I will first seek to understand the issue, then seek to find ways to address growth and meet the needs of our growing community.
Fifth, he stated that I’ve never attended or held a town hall meeting during my 4 years as school board representative. He is correct. However, I coordinate with neighbors and friends that can attend his Saturday morning meetings because my children have activities that they participate in and I’m an active and involved parent.
Additionally, I don’t hold town hall meetings because the school board is one entity and I don’t believe one person should speak for the entire board unless appointed to do so. I’m available by email and phone, an active volunteer in the school system, and if elected will utilize proper channels to engage with the community and receive community input.
Sixth, he has stated that I supported a budget that includes Deep Equity (Critical Race Theory). Again, he is misleading voters. Deep Equity and CRT are not the same and CRT is not being taught in our schools. Deep Equity is not taught in classrooms, it was open dialogue amongst secondary students to promote positive community interactions.
Lastly, Mr. Dunn has questions about my political affiliation. I’m independent of a political party and serve the needs of community regardless of political affiliation. Now to his statement that I was on a Democratic sample ballot. My rebuttal to that is, so was he. The Democratic sample ballot listed all candidates including Mr. Dunn. The Board of Supervisors and the School Board are listed without a party letter on the ballot, indicating a non-partisan race.
In conclusion, if Mr. Dunn is willing to openly lie to you about me for whatever purpose, how can you trust that he won’t lie to you about his intentions in oﬃce?
Shontya’ Washington is running for the Red Bud District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election.
