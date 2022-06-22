I’m Emily DeAngelis, and I am running for City Council in Ward 2 because I believe that the residents of Winchester should not continue to pay for the city’s lack of planning.
With inflation at a 40-year high and no relief in sight, is an additional fee necessary for Winchester residents at this time? According to the June 16 Winchester Star, my opponent, Councilor Evan Clark, thinks so. He was among seven members of council who approved a vote to further discussion of a stormwater drainage fee.
Clark stated, “I’ve been a proponent of this idea for a long, long time.” With his time on Council, he has taken plenty of opportunities to raise taxes and fees. The November election could provide him another one as Council moves to vote on the tax as early as January 2023.
What’s a few more dollars out of your pocket when many are already debating between gas and groceries?
Your vote in November matters. If you do not want Winchester to move forward with a stormwater utility, vote for new members of Council who will oppose it. Vote for voices that will respect the money you earn and will not continue to raise taxes and impose new fees. Vote for me, Emily DeAngelis.
Winchester already has a meals tax higher than Alexandria, and fees on residents for trash cans will again be raised on July 1, 2023. Water rates are also expected to rise in the coming years to pay for new infrastructure. When is enough enough?
Only 31 localities in Virginia have a rain tax, and others have been effective in finding alternative solutions that do not burden residents.
I am Emily DeAngelis, and I will oppose the stormwater drainage tax when on Council. I will find innovative solutions that favor the working families and citizens of Winchester.
Learn more at: https://electemily2.wixsite.com/deangelis-for-city-c
Emily Rose DeAngelis is a resident of Winchester.
