We cannot go back in time and make decisions for past generations, but if we could, I hope this community would not invite the Belgium Carmeuse Quarry company to come and alter the landscape of our Google maps and more importantly, our homes with their extractive mining. Have you looked at the bird’s-eye view of our community, with this gaping moon earth surface? Of course, you don’t need to be a bird to see the mountain of rock from Stonewall Elementary School.
On one hand, there is the planned development of the Snowden Bridge Community, with future walking trails, its neighboring Third Battlefield (a wonderful asset our leaders have preserved), and the new Jordan Springs Elementary School, and then on the other hand, the “planned communities’’ of Brucetown, Clearbrook, and Stephenson, which existed long before any of us did. Their first settlers found beautiful rural land, forming communities that banded together for decades. They had a post office, school, churches, farms and a firehouse, and a network that did not require HOAs to sustain it. Sandwiched in between the old and the new is a quarry.
The quarry has a proven track record of not being a good neighbor. Two years ago, at public hearings, residents spoke of cracks in their walls from blasting, always closing their windows because of dust and noise, their water being undrinkable, and the appearance of the quarry mountain wall, rising higher. We do need to attract businesses to the community, but who will want to be near a quarry, putting their own buildings and employees at risk? People are trying to be eco-friendly in their business choices and moving next door to a quarry is not that. Possibly the worst example of the Bad Neighbor is the time rock was catapulted into the yard of Stonewall Elementary School from a quarry explosion. Enough said.
Last week I drove with my mother down the valley to the Strasburg and Middletown Carmeuse locations. We circled the country roads around the massive quarries, looking for the impact on homes. The houses there are scattered through the countryside compared to Clearbrook and Stephenson. In Middletown, the quarry is seen distantly from Belle Grove, surrounded by a battlefield. Now, I’m no fan of those quarries either, but they do impact fewer people. Amusingly, at the Middletown quarry was a sign that says, “Bird Sanctuary Open to the Public.” This acre of mowed grass with a half dozen small evergreen trees and wooden birdhouses on posts, abuts the actual battlefield of hundreds of acres. There were some full birdfeeders, but it occurred to me that most Bird Sanctuaries don’t have to attract birds with food, their habitats usually draw them. Apparently, this was an effort by Carmeuse to demonstrate their care for the environment?
No expansion of extractive mining should occur. Please write your supervisor and show up at meetings, whether you live in Stonewall District or not. Many thanks to Stonewall’s Judith McCann-Slaughter who is serving our community well.
Janice Wade is a resident of Frederick County.
