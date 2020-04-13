James Holland’s last Forum (3/31) was another tired rant against progressives and any citizen who believes our children could someday live a better life. Holland’s Pavlovian invectives against ‘socialists’ once again seek to keep ordinary working Americans in line to continue rules which, frankly, are nothing more than trusting the foxes to guard the hen house. Meanwhile, the share of the nation’s wealth going to the richest 1% has more than doubled in the past forty years. CEO pay has gone from a factor of 20 times the typical worker’s pay to over 300 times as much today (Good for you, James!). The richest 1% possess over 40% of the wealth of our nation; while the bottom half owns less than 2%, and a substantial fraction of American households could not endure an unexpected $400 emergency. Holland’s irrational hatred of ‘socialism’ belies the fact that most Americans support progressive values, be they Social Security, Medicare, the Interstate Highway System, FEMA, our police, EMS, and fire responders, farm subsidies, the CDC, our national parks, or food stamps and the free lunch program.
Conservatives insist that our society can only thrive with a free market economy. But there really is no such thing as a ‘free’ market. Every government sets the rules for economic development, and the most influential citizens clearly have the front row seats in setting these laws for taxes, estates, bankruptcy, contracts, intellectual property, and enforcement. That’s why airline companies can go bankrupt and be back in business the next day, but our youth will carry their student loan debt to their graves. Think welfare is only for the unmotivated entry level worker? How about the bailouts of Wall Street in 2008, when JPMorgan got $25 Billion and Jamie Dimon got $20 Million while thousands of citizens lost their homes? Or the Trump Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which preserved billionaires’ estates, slashed corporate taxes, and increased the deficit by $1 trillion while mostly benefiting the richest citizens — if that isn’t socialism, what is?
Former labor secretary Robert Reich sets out new rules for our nation’s destiny in his book “The System: Who Rigged It & How We Fix It.” In the aftermath of Citizens United, our country is sliding rapidly away from democracy to an oligarchy of billionaires, banks and corporations. No longer does Republican or Democrat affiliation represent any meaningful difference to the average American voter, indeed the antics of our politicians today serve primarily to distract the weary working class away from the realization that the low wages, poor benefits, demise of labor unions, unfavorable foreign policy and trade agreements, and loss of the social safety net have advanced the agenda of major corporations over the welfare of our citizens. Rather than rising hysteria against the false villain of socialism, we should heed the words of Justice Louis Brandeis: “We can have democracy in this country or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”
