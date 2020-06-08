Please tell me who in our country has not experienced expressions of unjustified hate against them by someone with different skin color? None that I know. The difference is that most of us, thankfully, have not experienced violence or caused it. In my life, I have been violently attacked for being white. I write this forum to remind people that none of us should be judged as guilty for something we had no control over: skin color.
Racism is not confined to one race only. You may have noticed a relevant quote on this page a few days ago. “Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.” Muhammad Ali.
I am not a racist. I also didn’t choose white skin. None of us are born with racist thoughts; they are taught to us or inbred through personal experiences. I am personally appalled by all racism. My parents and my grandparents were not racist. I grew up in the Deep South.
One must ask: can tearing down the very foundation of our nation be considered an appropriate outrage? Is violent protest, which has recently killed and maimed more innocent people and destroyed countless businesses, be the answer? We all agree that what happened to Mr. Floyd should have never happened. Unfortunately, we can’t all agree that the violent protests that followed were wrong.
Moving forward from these recent events demands accountability for all concerned. The police know that. Their job has become much more challenging. Who would want to become a police officer now? Would you encourage your son or daughter to go into law enforcement? A win for the criminals: less police.
What about accountability for these violent “protesters?” The only lasting liability for such actions will be when all acts of senseless violence are condemned.
Everyone agrees that what happened to Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis was dead wrong. Police around the United States have already come a long way regarding the treatment of minorities and people of color. Yes, they have a long way to go. The point of my forum is: our entire society has work to do.
Where is the outrage for what the good cops (the clear majority) are going through as they continue to protect our cities? These men and women are being intentionally targeted. The assassination of police officers has been happening with frightening frequency.
America sees a double standard. They see shop owners trying to protect their businesses in the face of devastating losses from COVID. Then, we see them in the streets, dead or dying. We see thugs who plunder and destroy property that doesn’t belong to them. Please explain why this should happen in a civil society? You can’t.
Recently, I have seen letters and forums from younger people who are calling out for change. Bravo. Please strive to make changes within our legal system, not by turning a blind eye to violence or excusing those who do. We should not forget that standing as one and working together through compromise is a way to remain resolute in the face of obstacles.
Our world and our country are always changing. That is not necessarily bad if it is done fairly and correctly for all.
Translate: all lives matter.
We got it, Eric. Please sing us the song of your personal oppression
I'm telling you folks, the GOP and the Dems are in on it. The establishment GOP is now publicly saying they aren't supporting Trump. I've told you all, it's because he's not one of them.
"not one of them" or "not sane."? "Not moral"? "Not intelligent"? "Not interested in Democracy? Yes, they are rats scurrying to leave a sinking ship of corruption and think they can be somehow saved from consequences. They propped him up until it was clear he surely is, and never has been "one of us." I just don't get it. Did you like Nixon too?
Hush, anonymous one. The ones who are willing to show their faces already have this under control.
@Con - Yes, there are very few politicians who could be said to "keep it real". Trump might be the "bull in the china shop" (although Myth Busters busted that myth), but the fact that he has enraged both sides makes me laugh. All those who whine and cry about corruption in politics but then rail like lunatics at every... single.. thing Trump does? Well, actions speak louder than words. I don't see anyone worried about following Clinton's money, or Pelosi's, or Biden's, etc. How long have they been corrupting/gaming the system compared to Trump? He's an idiot! He's powerless and ineffective! He's too powerful and is literally HITLER!!!! I think he just likes trolling the Left and... it's working.
It seems you mean well, but you focus your ire entirely on the criminal reaction (looting) rather than the initial crime (cops murdering innocent people of color). Looting is criminal and should be prosecuted. At the same time we watch video after video after video, week after week after week, and year after year of black people being assaulted and murdered by police who are receiving little or no consequences. If police will knock down and leave for dead a 75 year old white man standing alone protesting- while they know they are being filmed- how do you think a 30 year old black man will fair when he’s pulled over without a camera on? When 49er’s quarterback Colin Kapernick took a knee during the anthem to protest police brutality of black men, he was called an ungrateful, unpatriotic grand-stander. He was eventually black-balled from the NFL in spite of being one of the best quarterbacks in pro football. Was that not the way to correctly affect change? Have you ever been to a large city and seen the condition of the public schools in the poorest neighborhoods and then gone to see the conditions of the public schools in the most affluent neighborhoods? Same tax dollars at work to vastly different outcomes. Our system is and always has been rigged- against the poorest and those who are not white. Because you do not see it, do not understand it, or claim that you have not done so does not erase that reality for millions and millions of your fellow Americans. So we agree that murdering people of color for no reason is wrong, and we agree that looting is wrong. What do you suppose would be the “correct” response of the poorest and most disenfranchised among us, after decades of being ignored, abused, lied to and murdered? How do we get justice and actual change, instead of the “stand up and respect the flag” or “shut up and dribble” responses that have been used over and over again to keep the status quo? When the outrage at property destruction is more visceral and on display than the outrage at the murder of innocent lives...of black lives...there is an even bigger problem, because peoples lives should and must be valued more than peoples property.
"Everyone agrees that what happened to Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis was dead wrong" - Gee, what more does he need to say? As for Kaepernick, he was not playing well. One could just as easily point out that he didn't find his "values" until he was no longer playing. And he has been given several more chances but could not perform. Should he get the job JUST because of his color or stance on issues?
He was also called an SOB by our grand wizard in chief. Don't like the knee and complain, don't like looting, complain. Why, it's almost like "we" should dictate how and when protests occur. No advice on how to fix the broken system, just patronizing bs.
Mr. Redmon - an excellent Open Forum that has an in-depth analysis of what is truly happening in this country - and yes, there's a lot of work yet to do.
"Unjustified hate" not violence. No, not that either
Perhaps, just perhaps 'turning a blind eye to violence or excusing those who do' is why marginalized people have had it. Our society has indeed turned a blind eye to the violence of some police officers' rage, and some. people's rage against those of color. First we appear to ignore it. Then when it's in our face, we look for excuses, such as "why was he there in the first place." "What's his background", or some such, so that we can excuse the violence perpetrated and "turn a blind eye"
that it is solely about skin color. We have phone cameras and video now, and it seems we can no longer "turn a blind eye." So now, we'll lecture that we have to come together and tell these people how exactly they should protest. I cannot fathom how that must sound coming from people who "have turned a blind eye."
Certainly all the violence, burning, and looting are terrible and people should be held accountable. No sane person disputes that, it was terrible. But I don't know if patriarchal colonialist lectures are the way to go. And no, I don't accept that we all have had violence committed upon us solely because of our skin color. Must be a deep south thing.
"...And no, I don't accept that we all have had violence committed upon us solely because of our skin color. Must be a deep south thing...." C'mon Spock! Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis are NOT considered deep south. This isn't a regional disease, it's a cultural disease.
I was responding to the dr's statement that he was raised in the deep south and his assumption that everyone has had unjustified hatred due to skin color...meaning everyone. I don't accept that assertion, and therefore wondered if it was a regional outlook. I agree, racism is a cultural disease...is that clearer? My personal opinion is that racism is "worse" in the north because of white colonial attitudes, which are sometimes more difficult to address.
Gotcha. Sometimes my reading comprehension can get turned around.[thumbup]
Looks more like any city that has been run by democrats thing. Even the guy that heads up BLM said as much abut democrats and the cities they run are the problem.
@JohnGalt If you haven't already, I urge you to visit the site https://www.agendadocumentary.com/ and you will see what is going on and has been going on since the 60's. Lenin's own writings show that if you devalue the traditional family unit, the road to communism is easily attained.
More John Birch society conspiracy theory nonsense. I guess the commies will take over once Hillary and her satanic, child molesting, cannibalistic cohorts are finished their work. We know the drill...”Where you go one, you go all”. So please....just go.
@Con - Yes! Excellent info and it is both sad and incredible how well it is working...
@shinyhappypeople - Is that all you have? I'm sure Bob Woodson would take issue with you, but don't let that stop your... um... totally non-crazy thinking! lol
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/06/03/bob_woodson_democrats_use_racism_to_deflect_attention_from_failing_cities_theyve_run_for_50_years.html
Well, at least you admit what her husband and his buddy Epstein are/were, @shinyhappy
The husband most probably. Trump hung around with Epstein too, as well as young girls. I'll swear politicians need to zip their stuff up and in.
