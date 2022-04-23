As we go about our daily business in our comfortable lives and complain about the right to refuse COVID vaccinations, allow transgender students in sports and tell educators what to teach and how to properly address students in their classrooms, it seems we Americans have become a ridiculously selfish lot.
Why on earth do we spend so much time making “other” people uncomfortable as we self-righteously comment (and subsequently argue) on social media when there is a real war going on???
We fuss about everything nowadays; historical inaccuracies and past wrongs, current leaders we elected into office, and even political “dangers” that might “threaten” our lives in the future. This constant battle against ourselves only perpetuates ill will and spreads fear and disinformation about “those others” (people who live among us who happen to have one particular perspective different than our own).
Let's be honest, to some degree we each have overreacted at some point in our lives. No one is perfect right? We are only human.
It’s time to look beyond ourselves and defend humanity. Anyone who reads about the atrocities in Ukraine and continues to spew self-promoting nonsense … and insists on playing the political blame game needs to just stop. Nothing in our lives can compare to the death and destruction Russia is causing today in Ukraine.
Simply put:
No other headlines should divert attention from the horrors of war happening today in Ukraine.
We need to shut up and make a difference. In America each of us has the power to effect change. We are free to vote, let our voices be heard, petition neighbors, visit our nation’s capital, or even run for office ourselves!
If there is room in your heart to look beyond the small stuff, just do it.
How can we squelch negativity?
How can we help people focus on what we have in common??
How can we help the good people in Ukraine who have banded together against pure evil as the world watches from the sidelines???
United we stand, divided we fall.
Tammy Mallery Lanham is a resident of Bluemont.
