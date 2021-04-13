ROGER L. JENKINS
March 16th was a cold day, a week before the first day of spring. My girlfriend (Judy), an amputee and wheelchair-bound, had a doctor’s appointment in Winchester, about 10 miles from her Stephens City home.
One of Judy’s health insurance benefits is transportation to and from her doctor. She must contact the insurance company three days before the appointment to schedule a ride.
On March 16th, the date of Judy’s appointment, the transportation company called her and said the driver would be there shortly.
I pushed Judy to the handicapped parking place in her wheelchair to await her transportation. We waited for an hor in extreme cold weather before the handicapped accessible van arrived.
After Judy’s doctor treated her, the receptionist ushered us outside because of COVID occupancy restrictions.
I phone the transportation company to inform them we were ready to be picked up. We waited an hour and the van driver didn’t arrive.
As time passed, the colder we became. I phone the company again. The associated who answered the phone said he would determine why the driver was so late.
Judy and I waited another hour and the van driver didn’t arrive. Soon thereafter, a young woman (Evann) asked if we needed a ride.
We gratefully accepted her offer. Our guardian angel was personable as she proceeded to bring us home.
Evann asked Judy and I if we would like something hot to eat and drink. We replied that we would.
Evann went through a fast food restaurant drive-thru and purchased us burgers and hot coffee. We offered to pick up the tab, but she wouldn’t allow us to.
At least once in a lifetime we meet a guardian angel. Judy and I assuredly met our guardian angel on March 16th, when we met Evann.
