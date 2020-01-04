JON MARCY
Our extreme partisan divide between conservatives and liberals, or better known as Republicans and Democrats, can be mostly attributed to the educational divide between two classes of people. There is a strong desire by people who are less educated to resist change, while those who have achieved a higher education often embrace a more progressive way of life.
A lot of this can be attributed to the fact that conservative thinking is also considered “safe” thinking. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The idea of change with the conservative thinker brings on waves of anxiety and fear to the point that they act out with the survival technique of “fight or flight”.
The unfortunate truth is that while in this state of mind, the conservative thinker is extremely vulnerable to manipulative influences. Basically anything that reinforces their need for emotional or physical safety will be grasped onto like a drowning person grasping at a life-ring. We have seen this play out for centuries.
The early British elite class propagated stories of such things as witchcraft to control women, and evil Catholics to protect their Protestant churches. Today we can see the American elite class propagating some similar baseless stories pertaining to various public policies that would threaten their riches, and targeting the Republican working class who they know will swallow these stories up as they play to the working class’s fears and vulnerabilities.
The more educated one is to the truth, the less vulnerable you are, as you will not be living in a perpetual state of fear that your way of life is under siege. This is where such stories generated by the American elite, such as Democrats wanting to turn America into a Socialist nation, or Islamic religion is coming to kill off all Christians, or white people are soon to be the minority class and subject to repression go to die. If our country is ever going to be less partisan, then all people have to pursue education and not run from it like it is some tsunami of shame coming to take them away.
Jon Marcy is a resident of Stephenson.
(1) comment
Education is not only achieved via academic studies. Travel, exposure to different places, cultures, ideas, and people can provide education. It can overcome parochialism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.