As I sat down to write this Open Forum letter, I considered compiling a list of some of the lies, illegal actions, and immoral attacks on our democracy promulgated by the president of this country, and by his enablers, in just the last few weeks. But then I thought, why waste the words? Everyone who values unifying our country vs. dividing it and who believes in empathy vs. cruelty already knows the outrages being committed by the Trump administration and their Republican cronies.
Instead, then, I'll focus on the single action we can all take, soon, that will give us the power to make the pendulum swing back towards decency and compassion, towards valuing, once again, the constructs of our Constitution, and towards re-establishing the true meanings of justice and law and order — OUR VOTE!
If you believe that equality under the law – with decency, empathy, and compassion — are the bedrock of our democracy, it's completely clear who we in the Winchester/Frederick County area should elect and re-elect.
At the national level, vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Senator Mark Warner, and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. At the state level, vote for Irina Khanin (Virginia House of Delegates 29th District). If you live in the Shawnee District of Frederick County, vote for Richard Kennedy for Board of Supervisors. There are also a host of fantastic candidates in Winchester and Stephens City; their information is available at https://wfcdc.org/the-candidates/.
Finally, the Trump administration has made it crystal clear that they will cheat in order to win re-election in November, and the Republicans will do all they can to suppress legitimate votes by those of us who are likely to support Democratic candidates. They have already attacked the postal service. So it's EXTREMELY important that we make sure that ALL of our votes are counted. The best way to do that is to vote early and in-person, beginning on Friday, September 18th, in both Winchester and Frederick County. You can get all the information you need about the voting process from these websites: https://www.fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration and https://www.winchesterva.gov/vote.
Mark Zimmerman is a resident of Frederick County.
(8) comments
Voting twice! What's the big deal? You socialist will be voting three or four times....By the way, can you stop the riots on election day? I don't want to spill my coffee.
C'mon man! I just received my socialist instruction manual for 2021 and it says "vote 6 times", which means I have buy some new disguises. I'm thinking Bullwinkle, Wile. E. Cyote, and Barney Rubble. I am also instructed to bring many bags of soup with me for provocation, have my kids raid mailboxes for ballots, and be prepared to board a plane and be a "thug". To top it off, we have to treat Hillary to Pizza at the pedo parlor this year.
Mail-in voting is fraught with peril and fraud. That is why the Democrats are pushing for it. The Democrat Party is the party of riots, looting and violence. To suggest that the Democrats are the party of "decency and compassion" is a blatant lie! You gave no examples of this "decency and compassion" because there are none to give. Shame on you!
That must be why they make the servicemenbers vote by mail, so their votes won't count, right?
If you conflate absentee voting with “vote by mail” you’re either ignorant or lying.
Actually the term is often used interchangeably and how states speak of these varies...so there's nothing completely universal about the terms from state to state. What IS known and factual is that it’s nearly impossible to fraudulently vote by mail- and the few cases that happen are without any actual consequence. However Russia bots are working feverishly to convince people that its the end of the world to vote by mail. And if Trump loses he’s aware that his house of cards collapses and he could actually face jail time....so expect more aggressive nonsense about the harmless, reliable, common sense vote by mail option.
“Mail-in voting is fraught with peril...”😂🤣😂you’re funny when you’re angry. This sentiment is on the lips of every chicken little, qanon conspirator and russian bot on the planet...and is just as laughable today as it was weeks ago when Trump realized he might need help slowing down the mail and installed his idiot friend at the head of USPS. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE people!
And don't vote twice, which was actually advice given by the president.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.