November’s election determines America’s future. For patriotic Americans, our inheritance means preserving our freedoms from government interference and improving our ability to “pursue happiness.” We’ll re-elect President Trump’s energetic leadership that’s restoring America’s greatness at home – including the 2019 lowest poverty rate since measurements began (1958) – and abroad – including Trump’s three Nobel Peace Prize nominations – or elect basement-bound Biden and revisit Obama-Biden-era decline. Trump is transparently addressing the issues confronting America despite Democrat media duplicity.
Biden’s life emulates that of an intellectually challenged self-seeker. After graduating 76th of 85 students (bottom 11%) from law school (1968), Biden clerked for a Republican law firm, became a public defender, worked for a Democrat law firm, and started his own, while managing property to supplement income. He won a County Council seat (1969) and his jackpot Senate seat (1972) to represent Delaware’s 3 counties and credit card companies.
His life encompasses plagiarisms, self-embellishing lies like the NAACP endorsed him, gaffes, and many specious, “I’m the man who…” His family, particularly son Hunter, used Biden’s vice-presidency to enrich itself. Geritol-deprived Joe begs the question. Who’ll actually be America’s "vigorous executive" in a Biden-Harris administration? Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris told businessmen, “A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president…” Oh-oh.
Harris is a California Democrat political machine by-product. After law school (1990), she became a deputy district attorney before becoming California political boss Willie Brown’s girlfriend. The rest is history.
Whoever the puppet master, Biden-Harris’s administration will pursue a big government, socialist agenda. Despite Biden’s winning South Carolina’s primary as the "moderate," Biden has revealed his desire “not just to rebuild the economy, but to transform it.” Biden signed the Biden-Sanders “Unity” Manifesto that “envisions the socialism of an all-encompassing welfare state, with virtually every need a right, and every right guaranteed (by taxpayers)” and tax increases totaling $4 trillion.
Biden pledged to end “shareholder capitalism”… and “(give) business to ‘stakeholders’ (like) government, environmentalists, unions and communities.” Concerning racial justice, “(Biden) declares that virtually every significant gap – in wealth, health care, housing, policing, education – (is race-based). The cure is (massively transforming) every aspect of American life, using a reparation commission, wealth transfers, subsidies, employment and promotion preferences, quotas, and a new mandate to the Federal Reserve to seek racial equity.”
Biden wrongly believes China is only a competitor – not America’s most dangerous international threat. A Biden-Harris administration would reinstitute America’s decline and loss of American manufacturing jobs, thereby enriching Democrat billionaire, Wall Street, and tech oligarch donors.
Our votes determine our future. Vote Trump and Daniel Gade (Senate), Aliscia Andrews (10th District), and Bill Wiley (Delegate 29th District) to live freely as our Founders envisioned, or vote Biden and become a social engineering guinea pig. A Biden vote continues Democrats’ speech-limiting political correctness, hate-stimulating identity politics, America-hating counterculture, baby-murdering full-term abortions, self-protection denying gun confiscation, and the insanity of defunding the police, while Democrat politicians condone looting and burning of businesses and private property.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County
