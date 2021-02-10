Saturday morning started reasonably well, that is, until I saw the front page of The Winchester Star. It said that the death penalty ban passes the General Assembly. Instant rage! I can't believe what I'm reading. I knew I had read, earlier in the week, that it would be brought up in the General Assembly but surely nothing like this would pass. Come on Touchstone, give those fine men and women representing us in the General Assembly the benefit of the doubt. They would never pass something like that. Maybe some bleeding heart liberals in the group may be in favor of it, but most good-thinking individuals, thank goodness, don't fall into that category.
Well that means that the two men presently on death row will now get life in prison with no chance of parole. All the other lowlifes in Virginia that commit heinous crimes will be right with them instead of on death row where they should be.
Well now let's look at it where it hits good, honest, hardworking citizens the most — in the pocketbook. It will cost more than $38,000 a year to house each one of them. They will have a warm and cool place to live. They will be fed each day as well as provided medical attention, if needed. They even will be able to take a shower several times a week, if they desire. I had a local attorney tell me 15 or so years ago that he knew a man who purposely got himself in trouble so he could get in jail for he would have it better in there than on the outside with the rest of us. Many honest, hardworking individuals, especially now, given the circumstances in our city and nation, aren't able to live this well.
For years I have thought our criminal justice system is a joke if you compare it to other countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and a number of others as to what they do with their human trash.
I'm sure many of you reading this are as angry as I am, maybe even more so. Now, I'll be the first to admit that I don't know what all went into the debate when this happened. I wasn't privileged to be in attendance when it was discussed. I do know that the appeals process that we allow to happen in death penalty cases can be very long and expensive. That could be one of the big reasons why the General Assembly voted as they did.
Finally, if you have ever considered writing a letter to The Star concerning a matter and decided not to, I wish you would reconsider and do so now considering what was done in the General Assembly. I would be most interested in how others feel about this matter.
Edward Touchstone is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
In Saudi Arabia they pronounce the death penalty if you criticize them. Then they cut you up into little pieces and spread you to the four winds. But, exactly how many people will kill someone so they can spend their life eating baloney samwhiches with a spork and taking showers with bubba several times a week?
"For years I have thought our criminal justice system is a joke if you compare it to other countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and a number of others as to what they do with their human trash."
Saudi Arabia (and really all countries on your list) is not a country that we should hold up as a model by which we judge our policies and punishments. Our standards are markedly different, and I submit, higher. And it is a truth painfully evidenced too often that innocent people serve hard time for crimes they did not commit. That alone makes the death penalty a hard pill to swallow. I do admit, for myself, some crimes are so horrific, and when the proof is undeniable, it feels just and right to play God in the presence of pure evil. But then I remember "Dead Man Walking" and think of sister Helen Prejean....and I'm not as sure again.
"In sorting out my feelings and beliefs, there is, however, one piece of moral ground of which I am absolutely certain: if I were to be murdered I would not want my murderer executed. I would not want my death avenged. Especially by government--which can't be trusted to control its own bureaucrats or collect taxes equitably or fill a pothole, much less decide which of its citizens to kill." Sister Prejean
