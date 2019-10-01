Occasionally we all see and hear things that are so outrageous and unbelievable that we have no choice but to label them as “over the top.” Such was the case with the stunner voiced by U..S Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during the recent Ukraine hearings.
During his opening remarks as chair of that hearing, Mr Schiff launched into a parody skit that ignores the truth about President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky and replaces it with harebrained lies and distortions that make you wonder if he’s playing with a full deck.
According to Mr. Schiff, this is part of what our president said during that phone conversation with President Zelensky, “ I hear what you want, I have a favor I want from you though. I’m going to say this only seven times so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it ... on this and that.”
But if you’ll read the transcript in foxnews.com you’ll see that Schiff’s so-called parody ignores the truth in the transcript about what was said and replaces it with a jumble of lies and half-truths to fit the narrative needed for President Trump’s impeachment.
Obviously, Mr. Schiff was determined that his so-called parody become part of the news cycle rather than allow the truth to prevail. In fact, Mr. Schiff was so intent on ensuring that President Trump’s meaning of the conversation fit his impeachment narrative that he completely changed the wording and the intent. Even as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he lied throughout his outrageous drama show in an effort to paint the dreary picture required for the impeachment process.
Sad truth be told, many Americans will take stock in Schiff’s butchering of the truth and allow his deception to sway their opinions about President Trump. Many uninformed voters believe what they read and hear from the mainstream news media as all fact-based and worthy of their full confidence on voting choice.
The sad truth is that many conservatives who could and should dispel lies from the likes of Adam Schiff lack the resolve to make it happen. Obvious deliberations from compulsive truth-dodgers should be stricken from the hearing records. Those who tell the lies should be pressured to walk them back. Conservatives should stand taller and shout louder to correct the record so that we all know the truth and not the spin.
Public opinion polls do not favor President Trump’s impeachment. There is no evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors on his part. Lies are running rampant while the truth tries to catch up. Trump resistance in America is simply over the top. The best way to deal with all this knee-jerk nonsense is at the voting booth in 2020. The people should decide the outcome, rather than half-baked politicians like Adam Schiff.
