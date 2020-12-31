JEFFERY W. KELLER
When schools across the country shifted to virtual learning, teachers were praised for “building the plane while in the air” and applauded for rising to meet these new challenges. It was stressful. The loss of all that we love from our profession — end of year celebrations, graduations, little “aha” moments in a day’s lesson — were gone, replaced by asynchronous discussion boards, GoogleMeets, digital faculty meetings, and emails. Lots and lots of emails.
As we prepared to return to school in September, Winchester Public Schools did what few schools in our area did: We opened fully to students, and we have remained open. We have done it in new ways: hybrid learning, synchronous online learning, asynchronous online learning. In most cases, a single teacher is responsible for doing all three at the same time. All of this while also learning new technology tools, most notably an online learning management system that larger school systems and colleges spend years rolling out. When needed, we provided flexibility allowing families to move students in and out of schools as conditions in our community have changed. At the heart of all of it: a teaching corps responding with as much flexibility as possible.
This has all been done at great risk to our faculty and staff. While steps have been taken to mitigate these risks, there is no such thing as a risk-free environment in the midst of a pandemic. In some cases, teachers work with little or no planning time as part of their day. They eat with students in their classroom. They fill in when there aren’t enough substitutes. We’ve changed lesson plans, pacing guides, and full schedules all on the fly, all at great risk to our health.
Certainly this has not been perfect. Many of our students have struggled with this new reality, and teachers are acutely aware of these challenges. The reality is that there is no substitute for the social, academic, and emotional role that in-person learning plays in the development of our students. The toll has been great on teachers, too. My colleagues report a greater sense of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion than ever before as the online work environment creates a sense of being “always on call.”
I do not write this to garner sympathy for my colleagues. Instead, I write first to recognize and applaud their hard work which deserves so much more than these simple words. Second, I hope to remind our leaders and our community of the toll this pandemic has taken on students and teachers alike. Finally, I hope to remind us all to remember what is important. I urge all of us — teachers, administrators, community members, parents — to abide by the words of a former NY school superintendent who recently wrote to urge all of us to “resist the pressure ... to ‘fix’ kids and make up for the ‘lost’ time. The time was not lost, it was invested in surviving.”
Jeffery W. Keller, Winchester Education Association.
