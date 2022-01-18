Governor Youngkin,
I have read your Executive Orders that you recently signed. Many of them I agree with. However, there are many parts of the Executive Order 2 that I disagree with, as some parts seem to be based on an opinion, inaccurate data, and no reliable scientific evidence to back up your claim/order. I am an extremely concerned parent of two elementary school children attending public school. Our county (Frederick) has been doing very well with mask wearing. We have a public dashboard to track the COVID cases among staff/students in schools. Below are some of the points in your Executive Order 2 that are inaccurate (where are your references for this data)?
1. “The masks worn by children are often ineffective because they are made from cloth material, and they are often not clean, resulting in the collection of impurities, including bacteria and parasites.” Where is your scientific data regarding parasites on masks and therefore their ineffectiveness? Was there ever a reputable non-biased lab that has ever confirmed this? Do you specifically know of any student who has gotten severely ill or died from having a parasite on their mask?
2. "…the universal requirement [masks] has also inflicted notable harm and proven to be impracticable." Specify what harm you are referring to. Furthermore, how is it impracticable as we as parents and students have seen universal mask wearing in schools throughout this entire school year?
3. "Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates in schools have proved demoralizing to children facing these and other difficulties." Where is your reference for this? What scientific data did you gather to be able to include this in your order or is this just your opinion?
4. "While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends masks, its research has found no statistically significant link between mandatory masking for students and reduced transmission of COVID-19." Again, this seems to be an opinion. Please reference this research shown specifically for students. It is clearly documented by the CDC that masks help stop the spread of COVID. The CDC actually just stated that wearing better masks will reduce the spread, but you simply just want to take them away altogether? Removing masks will increase the spread of COVID. Your Executive Order is in contrast to the best health and safety of Virginia citizens.
5. "Masks are not the only method to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Local schools must ensure they are improving inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement and upgrades of equipment to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including mechanical and non-mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, filtering, purification, fans, control systems and window and door repair."
We all agree that schools need to be upgrading ventilation, etc. As you know, due to supply chain constraints and labor shortages, this is not an easy overnight fix. School systems simply need more time to purchase and install these systems. In the meantime, universal mask wearing would continue to slow the spread of COVID right now.
6. "The State Health Commissioner shall terminate Order of Public Health Emergency Order Ten (2021)" At the time this Executive Order was signed, we did not have a State Health Commissioner as Dr. Oliver was urged to resign the day before (January 14, 2022). Therefore, how is this a legal order regarding student health issues? Is there an interim health commissioner and, if so, what is their name and what is their recommendation on mask wearing in schools? Will there be a new health commissioner before this order begins on January 24, 2022? I do not see a Virginia Health Commissioner's signature on this Executive Order.
I strongly encourage you to rescind this Executive Order 2, especially in the midst of another COVID surge, so that mask wearing can stay required in public schools until the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Thank you.
Rian Watson is a resident of Stephens City.
