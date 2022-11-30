I am an educator with 50 years of experience as a teacher; assistant high school principal; superintendent of schools, and university professor. Here is my view of the political plan to attack public schools under the guise of parental rights.
To begin, parents do have rights. When electing school directors, he/she has the right and responsibility to vote for the most competent person who shares your view of education. Hopefully that view is also in the best interests of the state and nation.
Second, parents have the right to express their views by communicating with board members.
Third, if a child has specific educational limitations, that child has a right to an Individual Education Program (IEP).
Fourth, there are circumstances provided by law where a parent is able to opt out of their child's participation in select educational programs.
Now take a look at the dilemma faced by educators when parents assume the privilege of controlling all aspects of their child's instruction.
Since the beginning of public education in America it has been a group function. Doctors, lawyers, salespeople, auto mechanics, postal delivery persons, etc. all serve one client at a time. However, teachers face 25 or more students in one classroom, with the assignment to educate them using the same core curricula for all. Teachers are not in position to allow a parent(s) to go through the curriculum and select topics that should be excluded from their child's learning experience. Consider when a majority of the classroom approves and a majority disapproves. Is it a decision for the majority; minority; individual, or educational educators. The state, and the child, as determined by the National Department of Education, State Board of Education, and the local Board of Education.
Education was founded to meet the needs of the nation and state as well as the child. It is not a singular private service for the parent. Over time public education has been a whipping boy for political purposes. It was attacked in the Regan era even as public school graduates were the leading scientists who sent rockets into space, and created much of the technology we now take for granted. It was the Clinton administration that sought to focus on sending graduates to college. Now we recognize the shortage of technical skill workers and need to restore technical education centers. Can we really trust campaigning politicians to make specific educational decisions? Education is not a good political campaign topic and should be left to remain within the framework of the national and state constitutions.
Richard G. Creasey, D Ed, is a resident of Frederick County.
